Florida Prosecutor Monique Worrell Defends Letting Violent Criminal Loose. You'll Never Guess Why.

Earlier this week, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier called out State Attorney Monique Worrell, blaming Worrell for the deaths of three tourists near Disney World. Uthmeier says the suspect, 29-year-old Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, was acquitted back in 2022 by Worrell's office of charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery.

Worrell was suspended by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2023 after she refused to prosecute Keith Moses, who later when on to shoot and kill three people, including a nine-year-old girl. The Florida Supreme Court upheld that suspension; unfortunately, Worrell ran for office again in 2024 and won. She was reinstated in January of last year.

Now Worrell isn't denying that she let Jihad Bojeh walk free on insanity grounds. She's defending it, saying the man "couldn't afford treatment."

Monique Worrell defends her choice to let Jihad Bojeh walk free for insanity, which resulted in 3 deaths:



"He couldn't afford the treatment" pic.twitter.com/QIDYx4AuEB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 23, 2026

"Now, I have researched into this case since the latest event has taken place, and what I found is that that individual was sentenced to conditional release," Worrell said. "That conditional release was that he would continue treatment with an outpatient community partner. My understanding is that that treatment was originally costing $7 a month, and that after a period of time, that $7 a molnth bill, went up to $150-plus a month, and that the individual was no longer in compliance with his treatment because of inability to pay for that treatment."

"And now, here we are, with individuals who need mental health treatment and don't have access to that treatment. Bad things happen, and that's what we're dealing with," Worrell continued. "I want to be very delicate in how I talk about this because we can never overlook the fact that three people are dead, three families are grieving and this is not an opportunity for political discussions."

This writer isn't a lawyer, but the term "conditional release" implies there are conditions for being released. If mental health treatment is one of those things, why wasn't Jihad Bojeh taken into custody and put behind bars?

Worrell's office let Jihad Bojeh walk in 2022, and now she's blaming him for not paying for his treatment.

This is the base of the Democratic Party. https://t.co/vhI84CkqJK — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 23, 2026

Yes, it is. Ron DeSantis needs to suspend Worrell again.

Oh, OK, I understand. Psycho couldn't afford treatment so they let him go to kill. https://t.co/Ja5b3W7PId — USMC Colonel (@usmc_colonel) January 23, 2026

We're not sure how Worrell expected a guy she set loose on insanity grounds to reliably show up and pay for treatment in the first place. Her excuse rings very, very hollow.

Three people dead and she calls it an “ event”. She should be held accountable for releasing a monster back onto the streets to kill three innocent people https://t.co/ZNIPlREYU5 — Miss Cellaneous (@Janice193832) January 23, 2026

That "event" ended the lives of brothers Robert and Douglas Kraft of Columbus, Ohio, as well as an unnamed third man, who was also from Ohio. Their families are forever altered by that "event," which was completely avoidable if Worrell had done her job and put Jihad Bojeh behind bars five years ago.

