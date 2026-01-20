AG Uthmeier: Man Accused of Killing Three Near Disney Had Prior Charges Dismissed by Woke State Attorney

Over the weekend, three tourists were shot and killed at a rental property near Disney World. The suspect has been identified as Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29. Authorities say the men were "stranded" at the property and that Jihad Bojeh lived next door. They called the murders random and "cold-blooded."

NEW: Man randomly shot and k*lled three tourists after they became stranded at a rental property near Disney World in Florida



Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, was arrested for the “cold-blooded” m*rder of three tourists staying next door to his home



A deputy found the men dead from gunshot wounds lying in the yard.

"I'll say this, we lost three people, which is sad, because it's three tourists that came here to visit our area," said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher A. Blackmon. "It's cold-blooded, it was premeditated, there was absolutely no issues. There was no conflict between these people. This is just random, and this happened to be the person lived next door. These guys are the victims, but because our deputies responded so quick, we actually flushed the guy back into his house and kept him out of the public. Because, had we not been there, there were other people out and about, they could've been victims as well."

Here's more:

A Florida man allegedly shot three tourists dead after they became stranded at their rental property in a town popular with Walt Disney World Resort visitors, according to authorities. Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, was arrested for the “cold-blooded” murders of the three tourists staying next door to his home in Kissimmee on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon announced during a press conference. Police responded to 911 calls about shots fired at the rental property in Indian Point Circle in the Indian Hills subdivision around 12:14 p.m. Saturday, Blackmon said. A deputy gruesomely discovered the three men dead with gunshot wounds lying in the yard and called for backup, the sheriff told reporters. Two of the victims have been identified as two brothers, Robert Lewis Kraft, 70, of Holland, Michigan, and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio. The third victim is a 68-year-old unidentified male friend from Ohio, Blackmon said. Authorities will release the identity of the 68-year-old pending notification of his next of kin. Just an hour after the deadly shooting, cops located Bojeh inside his home next door to the rental property and swiftly arrested him on three counts of first-degree murder, police said.

According to The New York Post, police found two firearms in Jihad Bojeh's home and are working to see if they're connected to the murders.

But Attorney General James Uthmeier said the state is familiar with Jihad Bojeh, because he was once acquitted of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery. Uthmeier said that State Attorney Monique Worrell, who has a history of letting criminals walk free, did the same with Jihad Bojeh.

Uthmeier says Worrells office acquitted Jihad Bojeh on the grounds of insanity.

Prior to State Atty Worrell’s suspension, Ahmad Jihad Bojeh was acquitted of attempted first degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery.



It appears she didn’t put up a fight to Bojeh’s use of the insanity defense, and he was allowed to go free. https://t.co/8fYw0xMwTU pic.twitter.com/UbYdlyZSFi — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 19, 2026

Back in October, Townhall reported how Worrell let a child abuser go with a sentence of 15 years' probation (he faced 30 years behind bars). In 2023, Worrell's refusal to prosecute Keith Moses led to him shooting and killing three, including a 9-year-old girl. Governor Ron DeSantis later suspended Worrell, and the Florida Supreme Court upheld his suspension. Worrell won reelection and resumed her office in 2025.

Uthmeier is also pushing for reform of the state's insanity defense.

We are calling on the Florida Legislature to reform the insanity defense.



Allowing dangerous criminals and murderers to go free based on this abused defense endangers the public—it’s a risk we should not tolerate. pic.twitter.com/IAaCEKaoRU — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 13, 2026

Jihad Bojeh is currently being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail, according to The New York Post.