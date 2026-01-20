Townhall Media Announces Larry O’Connor As New Editor of Townhall
There's an Eerie Silence From Frey and Walz Over Don Lemon's Church Storming...
CNN Guest Was So Mad About Scott Jennings Wrecking Her Narrative That She...
Here's How Republicans Feel About Trump's Greenland Plan
Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration...
Flashback: Here's What Don Lemon Once Said About the Kidnapping and Torture of...
Activist Tried Going Toe-to-Toe With Scott Jennings. It Did Not Go Well for...
Dr. Oz Sounds the Alarm About Another Type of Fraud in CA
Minnesota Nurses Association Urges Medical Professionals to Join Anti-ICE Protests
Justice Department Indicts Four Houston-Area Rideshare Drivers in Kidnapping Scheme
Pennsylvania Dairy Farmers Celebrate the Whole Milk Act
Keith Ellison Defends Church Storming As 'Free Speech' After ICE Protest Shuts Down...
Trump Blasts the Media for Its ICE Obsession, While Tim Walz's Fraud Fades...
China Begins Conducting Massive Military Movements Inside Iran
Tipsheet

AG Uthmeier: Man Accused of Killing Three Near Disney Had Prior Charges Dismissed by Woke State Attorney

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 20, 2026 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Over the weekend, three tourists were shot and killed at a rental property near Disney World. The suspect has been identified as Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29. Authorities say the men were "stranded" at the property and that Jihad Bojeh lived next door. They called the murders random and "cold-blooded."

Advertisement

"I'll say this, we lost three people, which is sad, because it's three tourists that came here to visit our area," said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher A. Blackmon. "It's cold-blooded, it was premeditated, there was absolutely no issues. There was no conflict between these people. This is just random, and this happened to be the person lived next door. These guys are the victims, but because our deputies responded so quick, we actually flushed the guy back into his house and kept him out of the public. Because, had we not been there, there were other people out and about, they could've been victims as well."

Here's more:

A Florida man allegedly shot three tourists dead after they became stranded at their rental property in a town popular with Walt Disney World Resort visitors, according to authorities.

Ahmad Jihad Bojeh, 29, was arrested for the “cold-blooded” murders of the three tourists staying next door to his home in Kissimmee on Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon announced during a press conference.

Police responded to 911 calls about shots fired at the rental property in Indian Point Circle in the Indian Hills subdivision around 12:14 p.m. Saturday, Blackmon said.

A deputy gruesomely discovered the three men dead with gunshot wounds lying in the yard and called for backup, the sheriff told reporters.

Two of the victims have been identified as two brothers, Robert Lewis Kraft, 70, of Holland, Michigan, and Douglas Joseph Kraft, 68, of Columbus, Ohio. The third victim is a 68-year-old unidentified male friend from Ohio, Blackmon said.

Authorities will release the identity of the 68-year-old pending notification of his next of kin.

Just an hour after the deadly shooting, cops located Bojeh inside his home next door to the rental property and swiftly arrested him on three counts of first-degree murder, police said.

Recommended

CNN Guest Was So Mad About Scott Jennings Wrecking Her Narrative That She Wrote a Cringey Post About It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME FLORIDA GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

According to The New York Post, police found two firearms in Jihad Bojeh's home and are working to see if they're connected to the murders.

But Attorney General James Uthmeier said the state is familiar with Jihad Bojeh, because he was once acquitted of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery. Uthmeier said that State Attorney Monique Worrell, who has a history of letting criminals walk free, did the same with Jihad Bojeh.

Uthmeier says Worrells office acquitted Jihad Bojeh on the grounds of insanity.

Back in October, Townhall reported how Worrell let a child abuser go with a sentence of 15 years' probation (he faced 30 years behind bars). In 2023, Worrell's refusal to prosecute Keith Moses led to him shooting and killing three, including a 9-year-old girl. Governor Ron DeSantis later suspended Worrell, and the Florida Supreme Court upheld his suspension. Worrell won reelection and resumed her office in 2025.

Uthmeier is also pushing for reform of the state's insanity defense.

Advertisement

Jihad Bojeh is currently being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail, according to The New York Post.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Guest Was So Mad About Scott Jennings Wrecking Her Narrative That She Wrote a Cringey Post About It Matt Vespa
Activist Tried Going Toe-to-Toe With Scott Jennings. It Did Not Go Well for Him. Amy Curtis
Dr. Oz Sounds the Alarm About Another Type of Fraud in CA Amy Curtis
There's an Eerie Silence From Frey and Walz Over Don Lemon's Church Storming Fiasco in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
DOJ to Investigate and Arrest Don Lemon and Minneapolis Church Stormers Joseph Chalfant
China Begins Conducting Massive Military Movements Inside Iran Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Guest Was So Mad About Scott Jennings Wrecking Her Narrative That She Wrote a Cringey Post About It Matt Vespa
Advertisement