Minneapolis Libs Spent the Night Banging Drums Outside Vance's Hotel. There's Just One Problem.

Vice President J.D. was in Minneapolis yesterday to set the record straight on the Left's narrative that ICE used a five-year-old boy as "bait" to arrest his illegal immigrant father. That's a lie; the man abandoned the boy when ICE showed up to take him into custody. The Left was very unhappy about this, of course, and decided to spend the night outside Vance's hotel causing problems and making noise.

Advertisement

You've got to admire their commitment to the cause. It's -15 degrees outside in Minnesota, with frigid windchills. That didn't stop them, though.

There was just one problem: Vance wasn't there.

LMAO. Libs in Minneapolis are currently standing outside a hotel in -15 degree weather banging pots and playing instruments to keep JD Vance from sleeping inside his hotel.



Little do they know, JD Vance landed back in D.C. 5 hours ago. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bya43QZQZc — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 23, 2026

Imagine putting your lips on a brass trombone in -15 degree weather to wake up J.D. Vance. Only to find out he's not there.

Whoops.

Even the Vice President laughed at these people.

One person wondered if this was false info planted to trick them into doing this.

Huh. I wonder what kind of op infiltrated their text channel and provided them with false information?



Weird. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) January 23, 2026

If that's true, the person who did that is a hero.

Ok, so they're still terrorizing people in that hotel, even if they're hilariously wrong? Arrest them all. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) January 23, 2026

Yeah, they'll torture innocent residents while they're "protecting their neighbors," as Jacob Frey would say.

Something about that doesn't add up.

JD Vance warm in his VP mansion while these dorkwads are standing in the freezing cold radicalizing random hotel guests https://t.co/k2ucq8HemP pic.twitter.com/B6uLCdSZvT — Pub (@PubWanghaf) January 23, 2026

No one ever said they were good at this.

In the end, the night perfectly summed up the Left's protest movement: fueled by misinformation, indifferent to collateral damage, and completely detached from reality. The Vice President was already gone, the narrative they were pushing was false, and the only people who suffered were hotel guests who had nothing to do with any of it, while Vice President Vance was warm back in D.C.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.