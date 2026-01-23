VIP
VIP
VIP
Minneapolis Libs Spent the Night Banging Drums Outside Vance's Hotel. There's Just One Problem.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 23, 2026 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President J.D. was in Minneapolis yesterday to set the record straight on the Left's narrative that ICE used a five-year-old boy as "bait" to arrest his illegal immigrant father. That's a lie; the man abandoned the boy when ICE showed up to take him into custody. The Left was very unhappy about this, of course, and decided to spend the night outside Vance's hotel causing problems and making noise.

You've got to admire their commitment to the cause. It's -15 degrees outside in Minnesota, with frigid windchills. That didn't stop them, though.

There was just one problem: Vance wasn't there.

Imagine putting your lips on a brass trombone in -15 degree weather to wake up J.D. Vance. Only to find out he's not there.

Whoops.

Even the Vice President laughed at these people.

One person wondered if this was false info planted to trick them into doing this.

If that's true, the person who did that is a hero.

Yeah, they'll torture innocent residents while they're "protecting their neighbors," as Jacob Frey would say.

Something about that doesn't add up.

No one ever said they were good at this.

In the end, the night perfectly summed up the Left's protest movement: fueled by misinformation, indifferent to collateral damage, and completely detached from reality. The Vice President was already gone, the narrative they were pushing was false, and the only people who suffered were hotel guests who had nothing to do with any of it, while Vice President Vance was warm back in D.C.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

