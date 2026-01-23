JD Vance Sets the Record Straight on the Fake News About ICE in Minneapolis

Vice President JD Vance was in Minneapolis yesterday and slapped down the viral fake news story that permeated the liberal media airwaves all day. If it wasn’t former Special Counsel Jack Smith being used as a punching bag by congressional Republicans yesterday during his testimony about his anti-Trump investigations, it was this wild tale of ICE agents in Minneapolis using kids as bait to lure their illegal alien parents for arrest:

ICE agents in Minnesota have detained a 5-year-old boy after using him as “bait” to lure out his father, according to school officials. https://t.co/QaQDDnEDjz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 22, 2026

Democrats out in force to push a lie about ICE in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/g4c1WDfCkF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2026

Yeah, the father ran away and abandoned his child, so what’s ICE supposed to do, let the kid freeze to death—a point the Vice President Vance made when he was questioned about this incident.

🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance just WALKED OUT in Minneapolis flanked by ICE and Border officers and NUKED the Fake News



"Frankly, a lot of the media is LYING about these guys behind me!" 🔥



"Tone down the temperature, reduce the chaos, but STILL allow us to enforce federal… pic.twitter.com/1aDWwhnLZx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 22, 2026

JD Vance sets the record straight to the fake news media and leftist politicians claiming ICE abducted a 5-year-old.



TRUTH: the 5 year-old's illegal alien father abandoned him and ICE watched over him.pic.twitter.com/1RsPqNrhNA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

.@VP JD Vance on detainment of a five-year old for lack of father's cooperation with ICE: "If the argument is that you can't arrest people who have violated our laws because they have children, then every single parent is going to be given given immunity...Do we want these things… pic.twitter.com/1AsEVjUxNr — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2026

“If the argument is that you can't arrest people who have violated our laws because they have children, then every single parent is going to be given immunity,” said the vice president.

As Vance noted, that doesn’t make any sense.

From DHS:

ICE did NOT target a child. The child was ABANDONED.



On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration.



As agents approached the driver Adrian… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 22, 2026

ICE did NOT target a child. The child was ABANDONED. On January 20, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias an illegal alien from Ecuador who was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. As agents approached the driver Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, fled on foot—abandoning his child. For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias. Parents are asked if they want to be removed with their children, or ICE will place the children with a safe person the parent designates. This is consistent with past administration’s immigration enforcement. Parents can take control of their departure and receive a free flight and $2,600 with the CBP Home app. By using the CBP Home app illegal aliens reserve the chance to come back the right legal way.

The point is if local and state officials cooperated with ICE, the chaos would be reduced dramatically. The vice president was in the city with local business leaders and law enforcement officials for a roundtable discussion.

JD Vance responds to news of the five year old kid brought in by ICE, noting he has also a five year old son.



He points out ICE brought the boy into custody after his father ran off and left him.



"What are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a five-year-old boy… — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 22, 2026

