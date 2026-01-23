Police Release Footage of Suspect Who Allegedly Robbed NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle’s Home After His Death

On December 18, former NASCAR driver and philanthropist Greg Biffle died in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. Biffle's wife, Cristina, his son Ryder, and daughter Emma also died in the crash along with three others: Dennis Dutton, Dutton's son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth.

"We are devastated by the loss of our loved ones. This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words," said the families in a statement. "Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives.

We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss. We are grateful for the kindness and support that has been extended to our families during this incredibly difficult time. At this moment, our focus is on honoring their lives and supporting one another."

But the tragedy didn't stop there.

Biffle's home was broken into by a thief who allegedly stole $30,000 and Biffle's NASCAR memorabilia.

🚨#BREAKING: North Carolina police have released never-before-seen security camera footage of the suspect who broke into Greg Biffle's home after his death and stole $30,000 and his NASCAR memorabilia.



Greg Biffle was a hero during Hurricane Helene, flying his own personal… pic.twitter.com/ShWqxYI0wY — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 21, 2026

"Greg Biffle was a hero during Hurricane Helene, flying his own personal helicopter to rescue victims and drop off supplies to those stranded here in the mountains," Van Swol wrote. "It is beyond despicable that someone would break into his home after his death and steal from him. Please make this person famous, maybe someone will recognize this awful human being and they can make an arrest."

Van Swol later said he received a tip that he passed along to the police:

I have received an anonymous tip from someone who believes they know the individual in the video.



I have passed this information along to the police.



Thank you to all who have shared the video and reached out, you may have helped catch a criminal.



I'll keep you updated. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 22, 2026

Here's more:

Iredell County deputies released surveillance video Wednesday that shows the suspect in a burglary at the home of former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, just weeks after the racing legend and six other people died in a plane crash in Statesville. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported break-in at Biffle's home on Doolie Road in Mooresville on Jan. 8. The break-in happened overnight, according to investigators. Two Glock handguns, $30,000 in cash and NASCAR memorabilia were reported stolen. Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows a person arriving at the home around 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 and spending an extended amount of time inside. The suspect is seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, mask and jeans.

During and after Hurricane Helene, Biffle sprang into action to help with rescue and clean-up efforts. You know who else would have been on call? Greg Biffle. I still can't believe he's gone. I hope they catch the scum who broke into his house and stole from his grieving family. https://t.co/qaHcDw41Wy — TJ (@RestoreHonor) January 22, 2026

A public memorial service for Greg, Cristina, Emma, Ryder, as well as Dennis and Jack Dutton and Craig Wadsworth was held on January 16 at the Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anyone who has information about the robbery should contact Iredell County law enforcement.

