VIP
Sunny Hostin Wants Criminal Illegal Immigrants to Sue President Trump for Defamation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 1:00 PM
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP, File

Sunny Hostin of "The View" is a lawyer, having gotten her degree from Notre Dame Law School. So you'd think she would understand how defamation works.

You'd think wrong.

Hostin wants the criminal illegal aliens to sue President Trump for defamation, claiming that there's "no data that says those people are rapists and criminals."

"Yeah, I feel what was so distasteful and disgusting, quite frankly, was the fact that he was holding out pictures, generally of black people and of brown people, and calling them predators and calling them rapists and calling them murderers, you know, to the world, the {resident of the United States," Hostin said. "There is no data that says that those people are rapists and criminals. In fact, if you look at whatever data we have, 70 percent that ICE has detained don't have criminal convictions, don't have any criminal record."

While they may not have been convicted, 100 percent of illegal immigrants broke our immigration laws, and the penalty for that is deportation.

Just last week, Ilhan Omar said something similar about ICE not arresting violent criminals.

"They have not been able to tell us what the purpose of this surge is," Omar said during an appearance on MS NOW. "They haven't been able to produce any evidence that they are finding people who are undocumented who have committed crimes. Every single person they have information about and have shared with us has already been adjudicated and was already in prison. So there's no way to justify what they are doing. It is unleashing complete terror on the residents of Minnesota."

Related:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LAWSUIT

Here are just some of the criminals ICE has rounded up:

Democrats and their media allies want it both ways: they say there's no proof that the Trump administration is rounding up criminals, and when given proof, they claim that proof is racist and defamatory.

There is no defamation case here. These are criminal illegal aliens, and President Trump was elected to get them out of our country, and he's doing that.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

