Ilhan Omar Claims ICE Isn’t Arresting Criminals. Here's Proof That She's Lying.

As we watch ICE work tirelessly in Minneapolis to remove illegal immigrants from the city, the Democrats are getting increasingly desperate to protect illegals while sacrificing the safety and tax dollars of American citizens.

Ilhan Omar recently joined Chris Hayes on MS NOW to spew the lie that ICE hasn't arrested any criminal illegal aliens.

ILHAN OMAR: ICE has not “been able to produce any evidence that they are finding people who are undocumented who have committed crimes.”



DHS released a list of the heinous criminals ICE agents have arrested in Minnesota.



Omar is lying on purpose. https://t.co/FdYcjeUg4n pic.twitter.com/1rZsBi5jFf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2026

"They have not been able to tell us what is the purpose for this surge," Omar said. "They haven't been able to produce any evidence that they are finding people who are undocumented who have committed crimes. Every single person that they have information and shared information with us has been someone that has already been adjudicated and was already in prison. So there's no way to justify what they are doing. It is unleashing complete terror on the residents of Minnesota."

We'll start by addressing the obvious: every single person in this country illegally is, by definition, a criminal. They broke our immigration laws.

But ICE is, in fact, cleaning up the streets from violent, dangerous criminals

RNC Research quoted a post by Bill Melugin listing just some of the criminal immigrants rounded up during this surge.

BREAKING: ICE has provided @FoxNews a list of the most egregious criminal aliens they've arrested during their surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, & it's the most disturbing list I've ever seen, including numerous convicted child rapists/sodomizers & ten convicted killers,… pic.twitter.com/xukxfLd4gZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 10, 2026

Some of their crimes are horrific, but here are just a few of these monsters that ICE removed from Minnesota:

Aler Gomez Lucas, a Guatemalan illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI with a deportation order since 2022.

with a deportation order since 2022. Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a Salvadoran illegal alien convicted of three counts of homicide with a deportation order since June 2025.

with a deportation order since June 2025. Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation with a deportation order since 2012.

with a deportation order since 2012. Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of homicide with a deportation order since 2015.

ICE data also show that about 70 percent of ICE detainees in 2025 had criminal histories in the United States.

Also, nationwide, ICE data shows ~70% of ICE arrestees in 2025 had criminal histories in the US: https://t.co/n0j5QATnt9 https://t.co/opbfE63AxY — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 14, 2026

Yesterday, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also listed some of the criminals ICE apprehended:

Joshua Fornoh, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. pic.twitter.com/MPy2QSRJlw — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 13, 2026

Chia Yang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation. pic.twitter.com/zkoO2XlXez — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 13, 2026

Jai Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of armed robbery of a business. pic.twitter.com/5HwplBmbI2 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 13, 2026

So, Ilhan Omar is lying when she says ICE isn't arresting criminals and removing them. They are, and we've got dozens of names and faces — in Minnesota and across the U.S. — to prove it. But Democrats must oppose everything the Trump administration does, and they need illegal immigrants to keep voting for them, so they lie and pretend ICE isn't cleaning up our streets.

And, as we said above, anyone in the country illegally has committed at least one crime. No one is above the law.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

