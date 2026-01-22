Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to...
Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest...
Iran's Struggle for Freedom: An Expert's Inside Look
Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie...
America's Murder Rate Plummeted in 2025 and No One Can Fully Explain It
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud....
Jacob Frey Doesn't Seem to Care That He's Under DOJ Investigation for Impeding...
VIP
On the Anniversary of Roe, Democrats Promise to Keep Harming Women
Sunny Hostin Wants Criminal Illegal Immigrants to Sue President Trump for Defamation
Alleged Minneapolis Church Mob Ringleader Went on CNN Last Night. Here's What She...
The Trump Administration Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End...
President Trump Formally Charters the Board of Peace in Davos As His Gaza...
Gavin Newsom Poses With His Sugar Daddy Alex Soros
Tipsheet

DHS: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Will Be Rearrested and Deported to Algeria

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Last week, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Trump administration in the ongoing deportation case of former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil. 

Advertisement

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian activist, has been fighting deportation for almost a year following his arrest by ICE last March. He was held in a Louisiana detention facility until June, when a judge in New Jersey ordered his release.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling, saying the judge didn't have the authority to issue such a ruling.

Now a top Department of Homeland Security told NewNation's Katie Pavlich that Khalil will be rearrested and sent to Algeria.

Here's more:

Mahmoud Khalil, the Syrian-born activist the Trump administration has sought to deport over pro-Palestinian demonstrations he helped organize in New York, will be retaken into custody and sent to the North African country of Algeria, a top official with the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

Khalil and his attorneys for months have legally challenged the White House’s efforts to remove the green card holder, who is of Palestinian heritage, saying it would violate the Constitution. An appellate court decision last week, however, was widely seen as a victory for the Trump administration.

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

HAMAS ICE LAWSUIT PALESTINIANS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

“It looks like he’ll go to Algeria. That’s what the thought is right now,” said Tricia McLaughlin, DHS assistant secretary for public affairs.

“It’s a reminder for those who are in this country on a visa or on a green card. You are a guest in this country — act like it,” McLaughlin said.

The Trump administration has argued since early last year that Khalil was providing support to Hamas and that he lied on documents when he applied for U.S. residency. Khalil has also filed a $20 million suit against the Trump administration alleging he was falsely imprisoned and "maliciously prosecuted."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Can You Feel the Excitement? Kamala Is Back and in the Lead! Kurt Schlichter
Trump Names the Republicans He Trusts With His Legacy in Interview With Katie Pavlich Jeff Charles
Nick Shirley Gave Opening Remarks at the House Judiciary Committee Hearing on Fraud. Here's What He Said. Amy Curtis
Watch This Democrat Lawmaker Make a Fool of Himself Defending Jack Smith Jeff Charles
Don Lemon Walks Free While Someone Else Takes the Fall in Church Protest Case Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jim Jordan Gets Jack Smith to Admit How Far He Was Willing to Go to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement