Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned a lower court’s ruling that stopped the Trump administration from detaining or deporting former Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, a 30-year-old Palestinian activist, has been fighting deportation since March last year, when ICE agents arrested him at his apartment.

The authorities held Khalil in a facility in Louisiana until a federal judge in New Jersey ordered his release in June 2025, arguing that the government’s actions were likely unconstitutional. The appeals court determined that the judge did not have the authority to issue such a ruling, according to CNN.

Khalil was a prominent leader in the anti-Israel protests that cropped up on college campuses after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The federal government claims Khalil lied on his green card application by failing to disclose certain jobs he held, including work for the United Nations and at the Syrian office of the British Embassy.

The activists’ lawyers argue that the White House is targeting him for speaking out against the war in Gaza, which constitutes a violation of his First Amendment rights.

The government further alleges that Khaliil was involved in activities “aligned to Hamas.” However, the White House has not yet provided the evidence that led them to this conclusion. It cited a statute that could allow for the deportation of noncitizens who carry beliefs that threaten U.S. foreign policy.

Despite the appeals court’s ruling, the Trump administration cannot re-detain Khalil until the order takes effect, which can’t happen while he still has the opportunity to seek immediate review of the case.

