Jason Crow: Democrats Plan to Impeach Trump If They Regain Power in November

Yesterday, we shared with you that Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen said the Democrats are already laying the groundwork to impeach President Trump if they regain control of the House in November's midterms. She wasn't an outlier. Rep. Jason Crow is also saying Democrats will do everything they can to remove Trump from office if they get the power to do so.

Democrat Rep. Jason Crow says his three priorities are:



1. Impeaching President Trump

2. Invoking the 25th amendment to remove President Trump

3. Win elections to take power away from President Trump



Democrats don’t care about the American people. pic.twitter.com/DvoqHI0XJi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 22, 2026

"This president is a danger to this country and this democracy, so what I'm doing is I'm looking at all options," Crow said. "All of our options must be on the table, from impeachment to the 25th Amendment to winning elections, which is actually my primary goal right now as the recruitment chair for House Democrats, is to win elections and to take power away from Donald Trump."

President Trump won with a majority of the Electoral College and the popular vote. Whenever a Democrat wins the popular vote, but loses the Electoral College, Democrats scream about how unfair that is. But when President Trump does both, Democrats...scream about how unfair that is.

Without Trump, dems have no issue. https://t.co/ppkRIdNEZs — Thomas R Fuller (@Trfuller2) January 22, 2026

Give it time. The next Republican who comes along, whether it's Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Ron DeSantis will be "worse" than Trump and the Democrats will soon long for the days when Trump was a "moderate Republican."

The TDS is real in this one. What are democrats going to run on when President Trump is gone? https://t.co/uA6WUtXmqW — ed vest (@edvest8) January 22, 2026

They're hoping to solidify power so they never have to run for office again.

His top three priorities have nothing to do with helping the American citizen. https://t.co/NvsNRAJXzG — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) January 22, 2026

That's par for the course for Democrats.

