Tipsheet

Jason Crow: Democrats Plan to Impeach Trump If They Regain Power in November

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 22, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Yesterday, we shared with you that Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen said the Democrats are already laying the groundwork to impeach President Trump if they regain control of the House in November's midterms. She wasn't an outlier. Rep. Jason Crow is also saying Democrats will do everything they can to remove Trump from office if they get the power to do so.

"This president is a danger to this country and this democracy, so what I'm doing is I'm looking at all options," Crow said. "All of our options must be on the table, from impeachment to the 25th Amendment to winning elections, which is actually my primary goal right now as the recruitment chair for House Democrats, is to win elections and to take power away from Donald Trump."

President Trump won with a majority of the Electoral College and the popular vote. Whenever a Democrat wins the popular vote, but loses the Electoral College, Democrats scream about how unfair that is. But when President Trump does both, Democrats...scream about how unfair that is.

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Give it time. The next Republican who comes along, whether it's Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio or Ron DeSantis will be "worse" than Trump and the Democrats will soon long for the days when Trump was a "moderate Republican."

They're hoping to solidify power so they never have to run for office again.

That's par for the course for Democrats.

