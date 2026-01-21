Democrats Will Impeach Trump If They Win in November

If the Democrats retake the House in November, they're going to impeach President Trump. Again. If they win the Senate, they'll probably remove Trump from office and try to remove Vice President J.D. Vance as well. That means Hakeem Jeffries would become the President, and then all bets are off.

And you don't have to take our word for it. It's what Democratic Party operative are saying, and they're laying the groundwork.

Democrats are absolutely going to impeach President Trump the second they retake control of the House (if they do later this year). Here's the proof, straight from the mouth of a Dem whose committee is already working on it: pic.twitter.com/K1DVuW6nVq — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 21, 2026

"Now, there are some who think, well maybe Democrats have learned after the first two impeachments of Trump that the American people are just tired of this and impeachment has sort of lost all meaning," O'Donnell said. "It's not long for high crimes and misdemeanors, it's for 'us not liking a guy."

"Democrats want you to believe that...we're not totally motivated solely by our truly deranged hatred for one man. We're not going ot impeach him instantly," O'Donnell continued. "Well, Brittany Pettersen, who is a Congresswoman from Colorado, she makes no bones about the fact that Democrats are already working, already working to impeach President Trump."

"She was on a Zoom call with supporters. It was, I believe, a fundraising call or a campaign call with supporters, and she was asked about the possibility of impeaching President Trump right now. Now, never let it be said that Democrats who are going on Democrat Congresspeople's Zoom calls are intelligent. Obviously, Trump is not going ot be impeached when Republicans control the House," O'Donnell said. However, Rep. Pettersen said, 'Oh yeah, as soon as we retake control, we are already putting the wheels in motion over on the Oversight Committee to impeach him."

O'Donnell then played the audio of that Zoom call.

"We are building our case," Pettersen said, "we are building...the Oversight Committee is working on making sure that they're building up their ability to utilize the Oversight Committee as soon as we have power. There's subpoena power and what we can do to ultimately to move forward to impeach Trump."

"Just in case you thought the January 6 Committee would be the most maudlin, made-for-TV misinformation campaign you've ever seen. Just wait until the ICE hearings of 2028, timed perfectly for the Presidential election. Folks, this is what they do," O'Donnell said. "They retake power, they investigate their enemies, all the while, you'll note, this entire year they were squealing that President Trump is weaponizing government against his enemies."

"What is it that Pettersen is saying right now? 'We're building our case.' 'Our case' for what? What's the charge? What is the high crime or misdemeanor that President Trump has allegedly committed that justifies already an investigation?" O'Donnell asked.

Being a Republican, frankly.

Believe them when they tell you who they are.

They're not hiding it.

Notice how the talk of the economy and affordability has dried up on the Dem side of the aisle? All they've got is anti-Trump, anti-ICE rhetoric and impeachment.

Democrats cannot retake the House in November, nor can they win the Senate. Republicans must stand and fight, or Democrats will pass their radical agenda, impeach President Trump, and set America on a dark path.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

