Here Are the Details of President Trump's Greenland Deal

President Trump and his administration have made the acquisition of Greenland a major focus of his second term, citing national security concerns, economic advantages, and access to rare-earth elements and minerals as reasons the U.S. should have a stronger presence in the country.

Advertisement

Yesterday, President Trump announced that he had a productive meeting with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, which led to the formation of a framework for a deal over Greenland.

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress," the President wrote in a Truth Social post.

Now, we have some details of that deal. Here's what they are:

BREAKING: Under Greenland deal, Denmark would give the United States sovereignty over small pockets of Greenlandic land where the United States could build military bases, according to three senior officials familiar with the discussion — NYT pic.twitter.com/fp1OqBxGV4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 21, 2026

According to The New York Times:

The announcement followed a NATO meeting on Wednesday where top military officers from the alliance's member states discussed a compromise in which Denmark would give the United States sovereignty over small pockets of Greenlandic land where the United States could build military bases, according to three senior officials familiar with the discussion. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic matter, and they said the idea was one Mr. Rutte had been pursuing. Two of the officials, who attended the meeting, compared it to the United Kingdom's bases in Cyprus, which are regarded as British territory. The officials did not know if the idea was part of a framework announced by Mr. Trump. Asked for comment about the deal and its contents, NATO said in a statement that "negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold — economically or militarily — in Greenland."

This means we get control of some of Greenland, without having to pay for it.

So the US actually does get ownership over some parts of Greenland—for free. — Hermes Lux (@HermesLux) January 21, 2026

"I like this deal more," wrote one X user. "We accomplish all of our objectives without having to fork over $1 trillion and make Greenland the 51st state, which would give the Democrats two more Senators."

I like this deal more. We accomplish all of our objectives without having a fork over $1 trillion and make Greenland the 51st state which would give the Democrats two more senators. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 22, 2026

"This is a much better deal than owning Greenland outright," wrote Sean Davis.

This is a much better deal than owning Greenland outright—it gives us the land we need to achieve our security objectives without having to do anything to deal with the current populace. https://t.co/ShrGuA8CEY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 21, 2026

Byron York joined Bret Baier to discuss the deal too:

🚨 Byron York nails Trump’s Greenland play: Classic Art of the Deal!



“He asks for ten times what he wants, the other side freaks out, huge news cycle, back & forth, then they settle for what they could’ve had day one.”



Trump always wins! pic.twitter.com/mC4aMf0Pms — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 22, 2026

"This was kind of classic Trump, wasn't it?" York said. "Trump wants something, and then he asks for ten times that, and the other side flips out. Then they go back and forth and go back and forth and it becomes a huge news story. Finally, they make an offer, he agrees to it, and it's kind of what they could've gotten in the first place."

Advertisement

"And the other side's happy 'cause they think they dodged a bullet," York adds. "It's just classic Trump."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.