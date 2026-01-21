NHS Nurse Wins Her Job Back After 'Misgendering' Male Patient

For 12 years, NHS nurse Jennifer Melle had a perfect record at her job at Epsom and St. Helier University Hospitals Trust. That ended in May 2024, when Melle — a black woman — was assigned to care for a "trans identifying" man who was a prisoner and convicted pedophile.

Advertisement

Melle used male pronouns while caring for the man. In response, the man became racially abusive towards Melle and threatened her physically. Hospital security had to intervene. And in what may be the only time the powers that be in the U.K. didn't find racism to be the worst offense, Melle was given a written warning and referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council as a "potential risk" for not using the man's preferred pronouns.

In 2025, Melle spoke to the media after which she was removed from duty and told she was being investigated for a "data breach." She was immediately suspended from work and banned from the premises.

Now, almost a year later, the trust has dropped its disciplinary action against Mlle and reinstated her to her job.

BREAKING: NHS nurse Jennifer Melle faces no further action, after facing dismissal for call a trans patient 'Mr' who racially abused her.



"This is such an incredible moment of my life."@SamaramGill | @petercardwell pic.twitter.com/lAJCHDY90g — Talk (@TalkTV) January 20, 2026

"You know what, I just bursted into tears, and shaking, I said, 'Thank you Lord.' This is such an incredible moment of my life," Melle said. "And seeing that we have victory, and now we urge Wes Streeting now to put in the policies immediately!"

"I just want to say that it's important for us to recognize that as a nation we too, you know, to be an example and in leadership, especially for the members of Parliament, you are there to protect and serve God, our nation," Melle said.

"I want to just thank God, and we just take every step as it comes," Melle added. "But I'm glad that I'm able to go to work and that's what's important now."

"This is my career and I love my job, and I love my nursing," Melle continued. "I enjoy every moment of my nursing career."

Despite this win, Melle plans to pursue her case against the NHS:

Here's more from The Times:

At an internal meeting with Melle on Tuesday, the trust dropped its disciplinary action and reinstated her to duty. Melle said she was “deeply relieved” that the trust had “confirmed it will take no further action against me”, adding that the process had been “incredibly long and painful”. The nurse, who is a Christian, said that she gave “thanks, first and foremost, to Jesus, who has sustained me every step of the way”. She said she was “determined that the lessons of my case, and the cases before mine, must be learnt”. Melle confirmed that she would continue with a legal action, supported by the Christian Legal Centre, against the trust over claims of harassment, discrimination, victimisation and breaches of her freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Her case is set to be heard at an employment tribunal in April. She said: “The NHS must protect its staff, uphold fairness and ensure that no nurse is ever again placed in an impossible position for simply doing their job with integrity.” She also called on Wes Streeting, the health secretary, “to immediately implement lawful policy in line with the Supreme Court ruling that upholds biological reality, that men are men and women are women”.

Advertisement

Melle is the second big win for nurses in the U.K. recently. A group of nurses from Darlington Memorial Hospital had a tribunal rule in their favor that the hospital forcing them to change in front of a "trans-identifying" man in the women's locker room violated their dignity.

Last spring, the U.K. high court ruled that "transgender women" do not fit the definition of women under the 2010 Equality Act.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.