Harmeet Dhillon Warns Virginia: DEI Is DOA

Virginia Democrats have wasted no time proposing a laundry list of insane legislation and tax hikes now that supposed moderate Abigail Spanberger is governor. How much of that will actually pass the legislature remains to be seen, but one proposal is already caught the eye of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who said such a law will not pass on her watch.

That legislation would allow state government to discriminate openly against white men when awarding government contracts.

"For discretionary contracts under $100K, White men are barred from even being considered unless there’s literally no competition. And even then, this bill allows agencies to award contracts to women or minority-owned firms that are 5% more expensive than a bid from a business owned by a White man," Heiens wrote.

That is illegal and unconstitutional, of course. Not that such a thing has ever stopped Democrats before.

But Dhillon said that this "DEI is DOA."

It's right there, in black and white.