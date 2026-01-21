Hoo Boy: CNN Panelist Issued a Retraction After Defaming President Trump Twice

It's been a banner week for Leftist activist Cameron Kasky. He appeared on CNN with Scott Jennings and tried to go toe-to-toe with America's favorite CNN panelist. It did not go well for Kasky, especially when he tried to tell Jennings what he could and could not say when it came to illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

Kasky also called President Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza a "facade" because no Palestinians were included, and he asked Jennings if Israel was the aggressor in the war.

But it didn't stop there. Kasky also accused President Trump of being part of a "human sex-trafficking network" and he almost got away with it until Scott Jennings called him out.

A smug 25-year-old leftist activist just got HUMBLED live on CNN by Scott Jennings.



Cameron Kasky claimed President Trump was part of a “human sex-trafficking network” — and for a moment, the panel let it slide.



Until @ScottJenningsKY stepped in and FORCED the host John Berman… pic.twitter.com/wRxV2sQ3B5 — Overton (@overton_news) January 20, 2026

“So I am appreciative that the president is being transparent about this. I would love it if he was more transparent about the human sex-trafficking network that he was a part of, but you can’t win them all," Kasky said.

Host John Berman then turned the question over to Jennings. "Cameron’s grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desires for Greenland. Scott, what do you think about that?” Berman asked.

Jennings didn't hesitate. “You’re going to let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex trafficking ring, or…?”

Berman interrupted, "Well, we’re going to talk about the Epstein files. Scott… I will do the fact-checking as we go along here. Repeat what you said about the global sex trafficking ring."

"That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it," Kasky replied.

“Okay, we’ll get to that later. I mean, Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein," Berman said.

Kasky must've been told he messed up, because he posted a retraction and apology on X last night.

I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize.



Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites.



I said that by accident and didn’t mean it. — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) January 20, 2026

"I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize," Kasky wrote. "Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children where [sic] systematically raped by elites. I said that by accident and didn't mean it."

He actually tries to repeat the lie in his apology. It's simply incredible.

It's hard to argue this was an accident when Kasky said it twice in less than a minute, including making the claim that President Trump was "provably very involved" with such a ring.

He even tried to add more to his argument as Berman talked over him, saying "Let's be serious."

No one bought this excuse or apology.

@POTUS Here is the clip your attorney will need in your defamation lawsuit..pic.twitter.com/lgjdweIPbt — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) January 21, 2026

It was such an unforced error.

You planned that comment, kid. You practiced it in front of the mirror. You thought about how much your besties would love it.



You’re just too broke to sue. — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

That's probably true. But CNN is not.

What do you mean you said it by “accident?” Do you have Tourette’s? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 21, 2026

He does not have Tourette's.

“I said that by accident and didn’t mean it.” — hilarious — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 21, 2026

That's quite an accident.

This jabroni wants to retract comments he made by accident. Those words just spilled out of his face. Twice. Because of course. https://t.co/4Aq1LJ7kJz pic.twitter.com/xv6eSsZCj6 — MissionReadyMen (@MissionReadyMen) January 21, 2026

You really cannot make this stuff up.

Who among us hasn't accidentally accused someone of being involved in a giant international child sex trafficking ring? https://t.co/yGTOVaJu51 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 21, 2026

Who among us?

CNN’s lawyers have to be pulling their hair out. https://t.co/3sLRJYbXcd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 21, 2026

However bad your Wednesday is going, it's probably better than the lawyers over at CNN, for sure.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.