Tipsheet

Hoo Boy: CNN Panelist Issued a Retraction After Defaming President Trump Twice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 21, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It's been a banner week for Leftist activist Cameron Kasky. He appeared on CNN with Scott Jennings and tried to go toe-to-toe with America's favorite CNN panelist. It did not go well for Kasky, especially when he tried to tell Jennings what he could and could not say when it came to illegal immigrants.

Kasky also called President Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza a "facade" because no Palestinians were included, and he asked Jennings if Israel was the aggressor in the war. 

But it didn't stop there. Kasky also accused President Trump of being part of a "human sex-trafficking network" and he almost got away with it until Scott Jennings called him out.

“So I am appreciative that the president is being transparent about this. I would love it if he was more transparent about the human sex-trafficking network that he was a part of, but you can’t win them all," Kasky said.

Host John Berman then turned the question over to Jennings. "Cameron’s grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desires for Greenland. Scott, what do you think about that?” Berman asked.

Jennings didn't hesitate. “You’re going to let that sit? Are we going to claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex trafficking ring, or…?”

Berman interrupted, "Well, we’re going to talk about the Epstein files. Scott… I will do the fact-checking as we go along here. Repeat what you said about the global sex trafficking ring."

"That Donald Trump was provably very involved with it," Kasky replied. 

Check Out Justice Brown Jackson's Latest Judicial Word Salad Amy Curtis
“Okay, we’ll get to that later. I mean, Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein," Berman said.

Kasky must've been told he messed up, because he posted a retraction and apology on X last night.

"I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize," Kasky wrote. "Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children where  [sic] systematically raped by elites. I said that by accident and didn't mean it."

He actually tries to repeat the lie in his apology. It's simply incredible.

It's hard to argue this was an accident when Kasky said it twice in less than a minute, including making the claim that President Trump was "provably very involved" with such a ring.

He even tried to add more to his argument as Berman talked over him, saying "Let's be serious."

No one bought this excuse or apology.

It was such an unforced error.

That's probably true. But CNN is not.

He does not have Tourette's.

That's quite an accident.

You really cannot make this stuff up.

Who among us?

However bad your Wednesday is going, it's probably better than the lawyers over at CNN, for sure.

