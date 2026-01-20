Activist Tried Going Toe-to-Toe With Scott Jennings. It Did Not Go Well for Him.

Cameron Kasky is an activist who champions gun control, Palestine, and illegal immigration. Last night, he went on CNN where he faced off with Scott Jennings on the latter two issues.

Advertisement

It did not go well for Kasky. At all.

We'll start with illegal immigration, where Kasky tried to tell Jennings what he can and cannot say.

“How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”



That’s the thing about the left - deep down, they believe they should decide who gets to speak and what everyone can and cannot say.



F**k. That. pic.twitter.com/n3z6HbPXfD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2026

"You don't get to say the word 'illegals' anymore," Kasky said.

"I don't?" Jennings asked. "Who are you to tell me what I can and can't say? I've never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want. They're illegal aliens, and that's what the law calls them: illegal aliens. That's what I'm going to call them."

"Listen, you can't say illegals anymore because ICE is directly targeting legal citizens of this country," Kasky later said.

"How are you going to enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?" Jennings replied.

Then Kasky got personal. "I understand that your job is predicated on just getting increasingly more demented every single week, and that the audience comes back to see if perhaps..."

Then the host told Kasky to make his point.

"My point is that you're saying the word illegals, but you don't even really know what's happening," Kasky continued, "actually, I think you do, and you're doing this on purpose."

"Yes, because I want the law enforced," Jennings interjected.

"They are not just targeting illegal immigrants. They are targeting natural-born U.S. citizens. That is a fact. You cannot deny that," Kasky said.

"They are not," Jennings said.

"I mean you can on national television, you deny facts all the time, including a couple times in this very episode," Kasky continued.

No, ICE is not "targeting" natural-born U.S. citizens. If, by chance, a citizen matches the profile of an illegal, ICE may ask them questions. That's standard procedure in any law enforcement investigation. If this writer matched the description of a woman wanted for a crime, law enforcement would question her, verified her identity, and sent her on her way.

Speaking of denying facts, however, Kasky also brought up the fact that President Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza doesn't include a Palestinian, calling the board a "facade."

Scott Jennings just went toe-to-toe with a pro-Palestine activist on CNN and it was savage.



Cameron Kasky tried to claim President Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza was a “facade” because no Palestinian was included.



But @ScottJenningsKY fired back with a BRUTAL reminder.



KASKY:… pic.twitter.com/7tTWocS54Y — Overton (@overton_news) January 20, 2026

"You know what sounds like it should be in the top ten choices is a Palestinian person, which does not appear on this 'peace board,'" Kasky says, "and that's how we know that Donald Trump's alleged 'ceasefire' which the state of Israel has violated countless times, by the way, is just a facade."

Advertisement

"You're going to let the aggressors in this war onto the peace board?" Jennings asked. "I don't think so."

"Who are the aggressors in this war?" Kasky asks.

"Hamas, the Palestinians. Hamas, that invaded Israel, that raped, murdered, kidnapped, and tortured Israelis, that took hostages," Jennings said.

"Are you claiming right now that the state of Israel has never committed rape, torture, or murder against innocent Palestinians?" Kasky asked. "Can you make that claim?"

"The entire reason that we had this war is October the 7th," Jennings replied. "So no, I don't think that they should be invited to be on the peace board until they, I don't know, demilitarize and do the rest of the things that they're supposed to do."

He spent half his time defending rapists and murderers in Gaza and the other half defending rapists and murderers in Minnesota. A pattern emerged. https://t.co/YCRImk3OaT — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2026

Game. Set. Match.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.