Tipsheet

Bait and Switch: One Group Claims It's Found a Way to Occupy the Anti-ICE Protesters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 21, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Left has a coordinated and well-funded network of activists whose sole purpose in life is to go out and disrupt ICE agents who are doing their jobs to keep our communities safe from the violent criminal illegal aliens Democrats have set loose.

Minneapolis is the latest hotbed of anti-ICE activity, as federal agents have swept up dozens of violent illegal immigrants who have been charged with crimes ranging from robbery to sexual assault to homicide. Many of them have deportation orders going back years (including at least one who was ordered deported when this writer was still in high school).

Local authorities in Minnesota, including Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz, seem to have no interest in stopping the chaos. In fact, they — along with several others — were just served subpoenas stemming from a DOJ investigation that alleges a conspiracy to coerce or obstruct federal law enforcement.

But the Right has decided to fight fire with fire, and one group is talking about how they push anti ICE protesters into a frenzy while helping ICE do their work.

The post reads:

We're not saying we had teams comprised of HUNDREDS of off-duty cops and veterans volunteer to run decoy operations so far-left activists THOUGHT they were conducting ICE raids. 

We're not saying they were in fact they were just driving around in what appeared to be unmarked vehicles with tinted windows... drinking coffee and listening to Guns and Roses.... being chased down and surrounded by protestors.

What we ARE saying is that if it DID happen.... it sure worked remarkably well in NINE DIFFERENT STATES, allowing ACTUAL raids to successfully take place unimpeded, helping support the capture of HUNDREDS of criminals.

Combat veterans, off-duty officers and patriotic Americans have had enough of the radical left... and are being activated across the country to back our #lawenforcement.  And they're smarter...more skilled... more driven... better trained than the left … and actually enjoy sitting in a deer stand for days on end just waiting.

@DHSgov @ICEgov we’ve got you.

That's brilliant. It protects ICE agents and drives the Leftists insane. If it were true, of course.

They're not saying they're doing that stuff, but it's fun to think about, isn't it?

Yes, it is.

Now we have to wonder how many Leftists wasted their time tailing fake vehicles around Minneapolis (and elsewhere) while ICE worked unbothered and unthreatened by their anti-ICE lunacy.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

