Florida AG Uthmeier Slams State Attorney Monique Worrell for Two Soft-on-Crime Sentences

In 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell, saying her policies "have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians." That suspension came after DeSantis warned Worrell in a letter back in March 2023, when her office failed to prosecute Keith Moses, who later shot and killed three people, including a 9-year-old girl.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled in favor of DeSantis in 2024. Later that year, Worrell unfortunately won reelection and resumed office in January of this year.

In her oath of office speech, Worrell said, "Justice is not simply about punishment. But about prevention, rehabilitation and creating opportunities for positive change."

She's clearly taking that whole thing about punishment to heart, because her office just allowed the release of a convicted attempted child rapist and molester.

🚨 BREAKING: Soros-backed Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell is being slammed for allowing the RELEASE of an attempted child r*pist and molester.



Peter Washington was convicted of trying to r*pe a 12 year old in 1995. He was arrested again in 2023 for molesting a child,… pic.twitter.com/ceyfhtoduf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2025

The entire post reads:

Peter Washington was convicted of trying to r*pe a 12 year old in 1995. He was arrested again in 2023 for molesting a child, facing nearly 30 years in prison. Monique Worrell has given him 15 years of PROBATION INSTEAD, the state AG says. This is outrageous and grounds for suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis. GET HER OUT OF HERE!

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is also slamming Worrell for granting Washington probation:

In 1995, Peter Washington was convicted of attempting to rape a child under 12.



In 2023, Washington was arrested again. This time for molesting children over age 12. He was facing 27.25 years to life in prison.



In June 2025, Monique Worrell gave him just 15 years of probation. pic.twitter.com/aZas2KV8eR — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 9, 2025

Here's more from FL Voice News:





Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is once again criticizing Orange County State Attorney Monique Worrell of the Ninth Judicial Circuit, this time over a plea deal that gave a man convicted of multiple child molestation charges 15 years of probation instead of prison time. In a post Thursday on X, Uthmeier shared the case of Peter Washington, who was convicted in 1995 of attempting to rape a child under the age of 12. Washington was arrested again in 2023 on three new counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a children over 12, charges that under Florida’s Criminal Punishment Code, carried a sentence range of more than 27 years to life in prison. Despite the severity of the crime, Uthmeier said Worrell made a deal. “In June 2025, Monique Worrell gave him just 15 years of probation,” Uthmeier wrote.

Just two days ago, Uthmeier also criticized Worrell for another case where she lowered the attempted murder charge against a man who shot at his ex-girlfriend more than a dozen times.

State Attorney Monique Worrell is putting violent criminals back on the street, including a man who should have faced life in prison.



In defiance of the Florida Legislature, she allowed Alain Barrett to escape mandatory minimum sentences after he shot at his ex-girlfriend twelve… pic.twitter.com/N1f5iLDII8 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 7, 2025

"This was first-degree attempted murder," Uthmeier said, "but State Attorney Worrell pled it down to a second-degree offense without a firearm. She waived the mandatory minimums of the case, overriding the will of our state legislature and their desire to see dangerous criminals behind bars for as long as possible."

"Now the people of Orlando will be fortunate to see this guy face ten years behind bars. State Attorneys should not be bending over backwards to defend criminals. They should be doing everything in their power to protect our citizens. So again, we call on State Attorney Worrell: do your job. Prosecute cases. Put violent offenders behind bars for as long as possible so that we can keep our families safe."

