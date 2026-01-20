Here Are Some of the New Taxes Coming to Virginia Under Democrat Rule....
You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a...
VIP
Utah Law Banning Inappropriate Material in School Libraries Faces Legal Challenge
The Traffic Tickets Looked Routine. The Pattern Behind Them Didn’t.
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio....
James Clyburn Just Said What About Republicans?
FBI Serves Subpoenas to Offices of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison,...
VIP
American Jailed by Russia Over Firearm on Boat
VIP
Trump Dumps ATF Merger Plan
Danish Member of European Parliament Tells President Trump to 'F**k Off'
Gavin Newsom’s Davos Tantrum: An Embarrassing Ramble About Trump, Europe, and Greenland
Guess How Much of Every Humanitarian Dollar the US Spends Actually Reaches the...
You Won't Believe These Deleted Posts by Mamdani's Equity Chief
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

Here's How Much Money CA Is Losing As Hollywood Takes Production to Friendlier States

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 20, 2026 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File

There was a time when California and Hollywood were interchangeable, and anyone who wanted a movie career headed west to make it big in L.A. Unfortunately, thanks to bad politics both in Hollywood and Sacramento, the film industry is moving elsewhere for more business-friendly climates.

Advertisement

It means the state is losing billions to states that make it easier to produce movies and television shows, which explains (partially, at least) why it's trying to tax billionaires to make up its massive budget deficit.

Here's more:

California’s star is dimming.

The Golden State could be losing more than $1 billion in film and TV production spending to rival states — even after Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled out record tax incentives to keep Hollywood at home.

California saw 20% fewer movie and TV projects filming last year, while spending on those productions fell 22% year-over-year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a report from industry tracker ProdPro for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The decline comes despite California doubling its film and TV tax credit program to $750 million annually.

But states with similar tax breaks to California saw a rise in big and small screen productions.

The shifts suggest the Golden State could lose over $1 billion in production spending to New York, New Jersey and Illinois — even after rolling out its biggest incentive boost yet.

Recommended

Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's the dirty little secret: despite that $750 million tax credit program, the state of California makes it so expensive and regulatorily burdensome to work there that production companies go elsewhere.

For example, California's wage-hour rules require overtime pay after 8 hours of work and double time after 12 hours, with added union rules surrounding "Golden Hours" provisions (which trigger double time tied to long consecutive hours).

The Film & Television Tax Credit Program 4.0 provides a 20 percent credit to non-indie films and most TV, and a 25 percent credit for indie features and relocating TV. But there's a catch: this is only for "qualified expenditures" and not the entire budget. This includes things like crew/staff wages, equipment/facility rentals, and in-state production operations. But it doesn't cover a lot of big-ticket items, including distribution.

That means the actual percentage of the budget that qualifies for the tax breaks is more like eight to 12 percent.

Union rules dictate not only the aforementioned pay scales, but meal period pay that could be subject to layers of additional union rules, the "Golden Hours" provisions, rest period rules, and things like permitting fees and monitors.

Advertisement

When you tax something, you get less of it. California chose to tax businesses, including Hollywood, and now Hollywood is looking for greener pastures.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
You Can See Why That Anti-ICE Lawsuit Filed by Minnesota Was Such a Crock Matt Vespa
There Is a Bombshell New Report Out About Trump's Immigration Policies Joseph Chalfant
Pam Grier Tells The View About Her Childhood Experience With Racism in Ohio. There's Just One Problem. Amy Curtis
Gavin Newsom’s Davos Tantrum: Embarrassing Ramble About Trump, Europe, and Greenland Dmitri Bolt
Guess How Much of Every Humanitarian Dollar the US Spends Actually Reaches the People Who Need It? Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Exclusive: Bombshell Footage Claims Judges Can Be Bought With Bribes in Ohio Immigration Courts Amy Curtis
Advertisement