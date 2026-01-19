Backing Off on Deportations Is a Recipe for a GOP Disaster
Tipsheet

'You Didn't Build That:' Wealthy Journo Thinks California Is Entitled to Steal Billionaire's Money

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 19, 2026 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

"You didn't build that."

Remember when Barack Obama said that to Americans who spent their lives working to build successful businesses and careers? We do, and it was a moment of blunt honesty from the Democratic Party. They truly believe they own and are entitled to your wealth because the government somehow had a hand in your success.

California is taking Obama's remarks to heart, proposing a five percent wealth tax on billionaires that wouldn't tax their income, but their total assets, and — despite not even being on the ballot yet — would be backdated to January 1, 2026. It's already led several billionaires to leave the state, taking their billions with them.

Now journalist Kara Swisher is revisiting that Obama statement too, attacking those billionaires for taking their wealth out of the Golden State. The last time we heard from Swisher, she was defending the Hunter Biden laptop cover-up as "just politics," but this is infinitely worse.

Here's what Swisher said, emphasis added:

"And I think what it is, it specifically targets again, 100 people, I think it is, who are threatening to leave California," Swisher says. "I am of two minds of this. One is, you made...all your money in California, you ungrateful piece of s***, you could figure out a way to pay more taxes, and we deserve the taxes from you, given you made your wealth here. The second is, yes, there are different ways to do this but the length of time it would take and the kind if vehemence you would fight whatever happens, means nothing would happen, so why don't we just do shock and awe at this point, because you don't seem to be availing yourself to thinking that you owe your state something more."

Related:

BARACK OBAMA CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY

They didn't make all their money in California. These are national and international businesses that provide in-demand goods and services. That's how many of them made their money.

Oh, and by the way, Swisher inherited her money and says she "works really hard" for it.

Founder of Oculus, Mod Retro, and Anduriltech, Palmer Luckey asked a more blunt question:

On February 13, 2025, Luckey noticed that Swisher deleted a post in which she called him a "4th Reich Bro-Nazi."

Of course, the "shock and awe" tax grab won't stop with billionaires or millionaires. 

Democrats will take all our money and decide what we can and cannot have.

The entire operating mentality behind Swisher's statement is greed. Democrats are inherently greedy and believe they "deserve" our money for no reason other than we have it, and they want it.

Billionaires in California are about to disabuse them of this notion, and California Democrats are going to learn the hard way that our wealth is not theirs for the taking.

