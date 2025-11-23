Scott Jennings Blasts Kara Swisher for Calling Hunter Biden Laptop Cover-Up Just 'Politics'

CNN’s Scott Jennings slammed journalist Kara Swisher for claiming that lying to America about Hunter Biden’s laptop was just "politics.”

When the New York Post reported on the laptop in October 2020, social media giants like Facebook and Twitter gagged the story. A group of 50 government workers wrote a letter claiming that the laptop was Russian disinformation. Liberal National Public Radio refused to even cover the story.

All because the story could have jeopardized Joe Biden's winning of the 2020 presidential election.

“The story was true,” Jennings said. “There wasn’t really any dispute of that, other than from these 50 people who come from government, who are in and out of government when Democrats are in power."

Swisher interrupted: “That’s politics to me, Scott. You’re not naive. They were making their case just like you would say Trump just did with whatever issue he has.”

Jennings responded, saying, “Well, I don’t agree that it is a simple matter of making your case. When you use your government title and your intelligence bona fides and you use all of your credentials to flat-out lie to the American people. They didn’t know that that was a political argument, but they were saying, ‘This is Russian disinformation. What you’re reading is directly out of the Kemlin. It was one of the biggest lies that was told to try to get Joe Biden over the finish line.”

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY *ISN'T HAVING IT* when Kara Swisher claims Hunter Biden Laptop censorship was just normal "POLITICS"🚨



JENNINGS: "The story was true. There wasn't really any dispute of that — other than from these 50 people who come from government who are in and out of… pic.twitter.com/Eh7ILXivey — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 23, 2025

The laptop included over 10,000 photos and documents, including Hunter Biden with prostitutes, passed out with a crack pipe, and more.

Even though the Democrats knew the laptop was Biden's and real, they lied for years to the American people.

“We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions,” then-NPR managing editor Terence Samuel said. “And quite frankly, that’s where we ended up, this was … a politically driven event, and we decided to treat it that way.”

Joe Biden: "Hunter Biden is the smartest man I know in pure intellectual capacity.” pic.twitter.com/rSowEjZcbM — NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) December 19, 2020





Extensive Hunter Biden laptop archive with nearly 10,000 photos published on new website https://t.co/ocrJQaHO7U pic.twitter.com/FjWEDpDSCJ — New York Post (@nypost) June 1, 2023

Biden later pardoned his son for drug and gun offenses.

The media keeps talking about the special relationship between Hunter and Joe Biden. Hunter Biden’s a crackhead who paid for prostitutes and who squirreled out of alimony and child support. A father has the responsibility of teaching their child discipline, responsibility, and… pic.twitter.com/HwI57s1f2D — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 5, 2024

The IRS whistleblower testimony is a treasure trove of information confirming corruption and criminality.



Here’s one example: "FBI verified [Hunter Biden’s laptop] authenticity in November of 2019."



More to follow… pic.twitter.com/dv1WXS11yM — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) June 23, 2023

