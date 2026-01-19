Illinois’ Answer to Career Criminals: Seal Their Records

Just the other day, a man was beaten with a metal pipe in Chicago's loop by Piere Thorne, a career criminal with 57 prior arrests. The victim, an unidentified man, suffered a bleeding head wound, lost teeth, andsuffered facial and jaw fractures as well as cuts to his face.

Thanks to Illinois' ridiculous pro-criminal policies, Thorne will not spend a day behind bars for this attack. Late last year, career criminal Lawrence Reed set a 26-year-old woman on fire on Chicago's Blue Line. Reed had anywhere from 22 to 49 prior arrests, according to various media reports. He was later charged in conjunction with an arson at Chicago City Hall that predated his attack on the woman.

But Democrats haven't met a criminal they won't go to the mattresses for, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is no exception.

He's just signed the "Clean Slate Act" which would seal criminal records every six months. That way, we'll never know how many dozens of arrests criminals in Chicago have when they rob, maim, or murder more innocent citizens.

🚨 JUST IN: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker just signed the Clean Slate Act — automatically sealing millions of criminal records.



They’re wiping theft, dr*g, and disorderly conduct convictions — and calling it “justice.”pic.twitter.com/3YGeU5C5X5 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 17, 2026

"With the Governor's signature, nearly 2.2 million people are now eligible to have their criminal records sealed, in what they hope opens up opportunities for those looking for a second chance," said reporter Jasmine Minor.

"The Clean Slate Act is law, which means law enforcement agencies are now required to automatically seal eligible criminal records every six months, and eliminating the need for individuals with prior convictions to navigate lengthy court procedures," Minor said.

"And this here's going to change my life completely," said Bernida Davenport-McWhite, who said her criminal record made it difficult to find housing.

"They deserve a track to run on," said State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, "and the...idea that people have to audition for their humanity has to stop."

The law reportedly excludes prior convictions for sexual violence against minors, DUIs, reckless driving, and serious violent crimes.

"This law will unlock $4.7 billion in lost wages," Pritzker said. "And this law reduces crime. Study after study tells us that when formerly incarcerated individuals have access to resources, jobs, housing, and education, recidivism rates go down significantly."

Democrat solution to the problem of guys with 30 priors killing women: Hide the fact that they have 30 priors from public view https://t.co/O95zy0g5Qk — Total NIMBY Death (@BarneyFlames) January 18, 2026

Just like when Democrats stopped reporting on crime so they could say crime went down.

They did this to protect illegals and to not have anymore "arrested 68 times" headlines https://t.co/dNrsy0rh6O — Not Wes (@NotWesKushner) January 17, 2026

Yes, they did.

Someone else raised a good point: oftentimes, the crimes for which people are convicted are pled down from more serious crimes.

I cannot stress enough what a terrible idea this is.



Not only are these charges themselves often serious, but they inevitably are pled down from even more serious crimes that were actually committed.



We are letting criminals hide their criminality from the American people. https://t.co/2xOgtdHsyV — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) January 19, 2026

This is all about hiding criminality.

Under the Illinois Human Rights Act (IHRA), employers cannot refuse to hire, nor can they terminate, demote, or take other adverse action based solely on someone’s conviction record unless there’s a substantial relationship to the job or an unreasonable risk to safety/property. And while there isn't a broad ban on criminal discrimination in housing, there are state and federal laws that can provide some protection.

I truly don’t understand this. Legislators pass laws we are all to follow and normal people have their lives completely disrupted with a charge but if you’re. Criminal with a bunch of prior charges, they just wipe them out now hoping you’ll be better? https://t.co/txez1xWlo3 — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 18, 2026

The Democratic Party is pro-criminal and doesn't have any interest in protecting innocent citizens. It's that simple.

