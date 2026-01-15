So, That's How The New York Times Framed the ICE Ambush in Minneapolis Last Night

We had another ICE-involved incident of mayhem: a Venezuelan tried to ambush federal officers with a shovel. It was an ambush, but you’d never guess that by reading The New York Times headline.

This is the headline NYT went with for the ICE shooting in MN. No mention of alleged shovel attack, multiple suspects involved in alleged attack, legal status of the targeted illegal alien, etc. https://t.co/KjrV7N3yzF pic.twitter.com/D5a20BZ6fk — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Sure, they’ve cleaned it up now, but way to fan the flames here, guys. You know the hordes of mentally ill, friendless, and unhinged liberal white women are going to go nuts. The only positive is that Mayor Jacob Frey is trying to cool things down, not because he’s changed his harmful ideas on immigration policy, but because he knows more agents are coming. More federal officers are going to be deployed, and that silly lawsuit trying to undo the supremacy clause to that effect will be laughed out of court

BREAKING: I’m told by four law enforcement sources there has been another ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis tonight. I’m told ICE was making contact with a target who then allegedly assaulted an officer with a shovel or swung a shovel, shots were fired, and the suspect ran… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Photo from our @FoxNews team on the scene. Protesters gathering. pic.twitter.com/fcMhS3Smb2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Here’s the Department of Homeland Security’s statement on the incident:

🚨 Fox News reports an ICE agent was AMBUSHED by THREE subjects with a snow shovel during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis — prompting self defense SHOTS.



STATEMENT FROM DHS: "At 6:50PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation… pic.twitter.com/Wk0ARcDHW9 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) January 15, 2026

At 6:50PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation of an illegal alien, who was released into the country by Joe Biden, in Northwestern Minneapolis.” “In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot.” “The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.” “As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.” “Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg.” “All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital.” “This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers.” “Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers."

Pray for our ICE officers and keep them safe. They have illegal aliens to boot the hell out of here.

