Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the...
Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than...
VIP
Arizona Lawmakers Debating Controversial License Plate Reader Bill
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case
Are American Forces Headed Into Mexico?
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN...
Experts Weigh in on SCOTUS Cases Involving Boys in Girls' Sports
DHS Releases New Details in Minneapolis ICE Ambush. Here's What We Know.
Senator Cruz Highlights Fatal Failures in Biden’s Afghan Parolee Program
TX Congressional Candidate Claims to Be a Trump Ally, but His Record Shows...
Cea Weaver Describes Rent-Control As a Way to Cripple the Real Estate Market
ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan Resigns to Run for Congress in Ohio
Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents an...
Tipsheet

Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 15, 2026 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Left thinks they're above the law, and Democrats in D.C. and elsewhere have encouraged their voters to take to the streets to resist ICE, often violently, as we're seeing in Minneapolis. The violence led to the death of Renee Good, who hit an ICE agent with her vehicle after stalking the law enforcement officers for most of the day, and a shooting last night. Last night, rioters even overtook ICE vehicles, gaining access to documents, laptops, and other equipment.

Advertisement

Unless the feds file charges, those rioters will walk for their crimes, because Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz think these lawbreakers are just "protecting their neighbors." But not every state is as bat-guano crazy as Minnesota, and Leftists who live in red states are going to learn the hard way they don't get to pull the same violent stunts.

That's a lesson Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville is discovering. She decided to FA, and now she's FO. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted a pic of Cruz being arrested after she decided to exit her vehicle and punch a Trooper in the face.

Here's more:

A woman was arrested Tuesday after she punched a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper in the face during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Beach Boulevard, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Cruz, is facing multiple charges, according to jail records, including resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and more.

Recommended

Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FLORIDA ICE LAW & ORDER MINNESOTA RIOTS

In the pic, Cruz looks happy.

Probably because she had no idea that some Soros-backed prosecutor wasn't coming to save her. She thought she was so bold and brave.

That's the best news we've heard today.

No one is above the law, after all.

This writer lives in Wisconsin, so yes.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon even weighed in, reminding people punching a law enforcement officer is not protected by the First Amendment.

"Public service announcement: Don't punch or threaten law enforcement. The First Amendment does not protect these actions, and they are very unwise and may lead to your incarceration," Dhillon wrote on X.

This also proves that stopping violent anti-ICE activists can, in fact, be done.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, it appears Minnesota has no plans to be like Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis also reminded Cruz that "this isn't Minneapolis."

And in a press conference, DeSantis expanded on this thought.

“This is not Minneapolis," he said. "This is not going to end well for you in Florida. You have a right to go out there and criticize government policy. You can go out there and protest within respected zones, but the idea that you’re going to assault one of our troopers is unacceptable, and you are going to face consequences as a result of that.”

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation Matt Vespa
Watch Karoline Leavitt Cook a Eurotrash Reporter Over His Loaded Question About the MN ICE Shooting Matt Vespa
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles
The Woke Billionaires and Democrat-Loving Corporations Are on Their Own Kurt Schlichter
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Just Promised to Stop the 'Terrorism' of MN Democrats Amy Curtis
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Some Are Saying Nick Shirley's Latest Video on Somali Fraud Is Worse Than the Daycare Investigation Matt Vespa
Advertisement