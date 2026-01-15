Florida Woman Tried Messing With ICE. It Did Not Go Well for Her.

The Left thinks they're above the law, and Democrats in D.C. and elsewhere have encouraged their voters to take to the streets to resist ICE, often violently, as we're seeing in Minneapolis. The violence led to the death of Renee Good, who hit an ICE agent with her vehicle after stalking the law enforcement officers for most of the day, and a shooting last night. Last night, rioters even overtook ICE vehicles, gaining access to documents, laptops, and other equipment.

Advertisement

Unless the feds file charges, those rioters will walk for their crimes, because Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz think these lawbreakers are just "protecting their neighbors." But not every state is as bat-guano crazy as Minnesota, and Leftists who live in red states are going to learn the hard way they don't get to pull the same violent stunts.

That's a lesson Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville is discovering. She decided to FA, and now she's FO. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted a pic of Cruz being arrested after she decided to exit her vehicle and punch a Trooper in the face.

This is Jennifer Cruz of Jacksonville. Jennifer disagrees with immigration enforcement and decided to commit a few felonies by getting out of her car and punching a Trooper in the face.



But unlike Minnesota, we don’t put up with this nonsense. Not today, Jennifer. pic.twitter.com/vw28UPJ9Kn — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) January 15, 2026

Here's more:

A woman was arrested Tuesday after she punched a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper in the face during an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Beach Boulevard, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. The woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Cruz, is facing multiple charges, according to jail records, including resisting an officer with violence, battery on law enforcement, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and more.

In the pic, Cruz looks happy.

She’s looking straight into the camera and smiling. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) January 15, 2026

Probably because she had no idea that some Soros-backed prosecutor wasn't coming to save her. She thought she was so bold and brave.

Good news is these people can’t vote or own guns once convicted 🫲 😊 🫱 🌈 — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) January 15, 2026

That's the best news we've heard today.

Prosecute the AWFLs to the fullest extent of the law. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 15, 2026

No one is above the law, after all.

My AG is better than your AG. https://t.co/evx7bzCam1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 15, 2026

This writer lives in Wisconsin, so yes.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon even weighed in, reminding people punching a law enforcement officer is not protected by the First Amendment.

Public service announcement: Don't punch or threaten law enforcement. The First Amendment does not protect these actions, and they are very unwise and may lead to your incarceration. https://t.co/i8w0PM6aIp — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) January 15, 2026

"Public service announcement: Don't punch or threaten law enforcement. The First Amendment does not protect these actions, and they are very unwise and may lead to your incarceration," Dhillon wrote on X.

This also proves that stopping violent anti-ICE activists can, in fact, be done.

Advertisement

See, it can be done. Be like Florida, Minnesota. https://t.co/PFIHPIOSrH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 15, 2026

Unfortunately, it appears Minnesota has no plans to be like Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis also reminded Cruz that "this isn't Minneapolis."

Really bad decision to attack one of our troopers.



This isn’t Minneapolis… https://t.co/6pg24o2fqM — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 15, 2026

And in a press conference, DeSantis expanded on this thought.

“This is not Minneapolis," he said. "This is not going to end well for you in Florida. You have a right to go out there and criticize government policy. You can go out there and protest within respected zones, but the idea that you’re going to assault one of our troopers is unacceptable, and you are going to face consequences as a result of that.”

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.