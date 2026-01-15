Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents and Rifles

Scenes of chaos unfolded in Minneapolis on Wednesday night as rioters flooded the streets to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the city.

Advertisement

The unrest quickly escalated into dangerous territory, forcing ICE agents to abandon multiple vehicles. In the chaos, sensitive personal information was stolen and left scattered across city streets. One independent reporter who was present during the unrest said he was able to intercept “most” of the personal information stolen by rioters; however, it remains unclear how much sensitive information may still be in their possession.

🚨 BREAKING: MULTIPLE ICE and FBI vehicles have been DESTROYED and LOOTED by rioters in Minneapolis after federal agents were forced to abandon them



Agents gear, laptops, and personal information now LITTERS the street



THIS IS ABSOLUTE ANARCHY



INSURRECTION ACT NOW! pic.twitter.com/MZV9Y2J4M1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis rioters stole SENSITIVE DOCS including arrest warrants and agent info from DHS and FBI vehicles they broke into



I intercepted (most) agent info to keep it out of the hands of these thugs, as well as access badges to ICE facility pic.twitter.com/3hbrywVMln — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

In one alarming incident, rioters broke into a weapons locker inside a federal vehicle, making off with a rifle and ammunition. The same independent journalist who intercepted the sensitive documents carried off by rioters also captured footage of the face of the individual who stole the rifle, though it remains unclear whether the suspect has been identified or if the weapon has been recovered.

These are just some of the scenes that unfolded on Wednesday in Minneapolis. No doubt over the next week, we will hear from Democrats that these protests were mostly peaceful and completely protected by the First Amendment.

The unrest comes just over a week after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent after attempting to impede an enforcement operation. When officers moved to confront and arrest her, she drove her vehicle into an ICE agent. Although initial reports indicated the agent was unharmed, a report released Wednesday revealed that the officer had in fact suffered internal bleeding.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.