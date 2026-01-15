VIP
Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents and Rifles

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 15, 2026 12:05 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Scenes of chaos unfolded in Minneapolis on Wednesday night as rioters flooded the streets to protest the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the city. 

The unrest quickly escalated into dangerous territory, forcing ICE agents to abandon multiple vehicles. In the chaos, sensitive personal information was stolen and left scattered across city streets. One independent reporter who was present during the unrest said he was able to intercept “most” of the personal information stolen by rioters; however, it remains unclear how much sensitive information may still be in their possession.

In one alarming incident, rioters broke into a weapons locker inside a federal vehicle, making off with a rifle and ammunition. The same independent journalist who intercepted the sensitive documents carried off by rioters also captured footage of the face of the individual who stole the rifle, though it remains unclear whether the suspect has been identified or if the weapon has been recovered.

These are just some of the scenes that unfolded on Wednesday in Minneapolis. No doubt over the next week, we will hear from Democrats that these protests were mostly peaceful and completely protected by the First Amendment.

The unrest comes just over a week after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent after attempting to impede an enforcement operation. When officers moved to confront and arrest her, she drove her vehicle into an ICE agent. Although initial reports indicated the agent was unharmed, a report released Wednesday revealed that the officer had in fact suffered internal bleeding.

