Cea Weaver Identifies the 'Huge Problem' Obstructing Her Communist Housing Agenda, and Guess What It Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 15, 2026 8:00 AM
Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office via AP

Communists have always, invariably, hated the middle class. That's why their policies destroy the middle class; they need the impoverished masses, over whom they can rule, and the wealthy class (of which they're a part). Everyone else is an obstacle to their communist agenda.

Most of the time, communists will present themselves as socialists, which is a less-charged but equally fetid ideology, and they'll pay lip service to the middle class, saying their policies will make things "better" for middle-class families. That's a lie.

"I think that the United States public policy has done a really, really good job of pitting cash-poor homeowners and working class homeowners and middle class homeowners against renters," Weaver said. "And we need to figure out how to navigate that as organizers. It's really quite diffiuclt, right? Because, yes, Blackstone is a bigger and worse target than like, Mrs. Smith who owns 15 buildings, but Mrs. Smith who owns 15 buildings still, like, kind of stucks and has a lot more stability than renters. And there's more of them than there are of the Blackstones.

"So it's just like this challenging dynamic that white middle-class homeowners are a huge problem for a renter-justice movement," Weaver added.

She's intentionally conflating two things: the ownership of rental properties and homeownership. Weaver hates both, of course, so conflating the two is part of her agenda.

But the "Mrs. Smith" who owns 15 buildings is not the same as the Jones family, who owns one house.

Weaver wants homeownership to be "undermined" — and those are her own words.

"So unless we can undermine the institution of home ownership, and seek to provide stability in other ways, I don't...it's a really difficult organizing situation," Weaver said.

She will "block evictions" and "chip away at homeownership."

But just the other day, Weaver said you'd be charged 30 percent of your annual income to live in government-run property. Is she really saying that if you refused to pay the rent, you'd not be evicted? We somehow doubt it.

Here's more from Levine:

During the podcast episode, Weaver laid out a plan to use the government to attack landlords and prevent them from evicting tenants, in addition to fighting against homeownership.

"We need a national movement to pass universal rent control to limit landlords' ability to endlessly profit on our homes, to give tenants the right to form a tenants' union where they live, and to really block evictions," she said. "But rent control is not enough: People need money. We need to tax billionaires and transform that into cash assistance for renters. And we need to chip away at homeownership, and that means—that means Medicare for All, that means, like, a deep investment in real social service programs."

Thankfully, the Constitution prevents the outright seizure of property, but as we've seen with civil asset forfeiture and all that, there are ways for the government to get around those pesky Constitutional rights.

Has Weaver's mother sold her $1.6 million Tennessee home yet? Has Weaver herself moved out of Crown Heights after complaining about gentrification?

The answer to both of those questions is no, and that's what we should tell Weaver: No. You're not getting our property.

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

