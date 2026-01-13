Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Has Died at 68

Dilbert cartoonist and outspoken conservative Scott Adams has died following a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 68 years old.

Scott Adams just passed.



With his final breath on this earth he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.



He was useful to the world right up to the very end, just as he set out to do.



May he rest in eternal glory and peace.



🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WubCBH7vgN — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 13, 2026

Advertisement

It was widely reported yesterday that Adams had entered hospice, and that his ex-wife and family were caring for him.

Early last year, Adams announced his cancer diagnosis on an episode of Coffee With Scott Adams podcast. He said he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, similar to the cancer former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with after leaving office.

At the time, Adams said he did not expect to make it through the summer due to his deteriorating condition. In November, Adams sought the help of the Trump administration to try an experimental treatment for his cancer. The Trump administration worked to get Adams access to the treatment, but Adams was realistic about his prognosis, saying at the time, "If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said. "There's only one direction this goes now."

In December, he announced that he had become paralyzed from the waist down due to a tumor near his spine.

On January 1, 2026, Adams shared that his chances of recovery are “essentially zero” and that he had been experiencing ongoing heart failure and that this month would likely be “a month of transition, one way or another.” He also announced that he would be converting to Christianity and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Scott Adams has passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer.



Shortly before he passed, Adams announced he was giving his life to Christ and converting to Christianity.



Rest in Peace, @ScottAdamsSays. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/UPEzB4J2tl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 13, 2026

Adams was born June 8, 1957 in Windham, NY to parents Paul and Virginia Adams. He earned a BA in economics from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY before moving to California for work. He earned an MBA in 1986 from the University of California, Berkely.

Adams launched his Dilbert comic strip in 1989, and based it on his experience in the corporate world, including his time as an applications engineer at Pacific Bell. He used to draw the strips before work before becoming a full-time cartoonist in 1995.

He started a podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, that boasted guests like Greg Gutfeld, Matt Gaetz, and Michael Shellenberger.

Scott Adams has officially passed away. This one hurts. 💔



Rest in peace to a true patriot.



Here was one of his final messages:



"I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, and look forward to spending an eternity with him."

pic.twitter.com/VvnFWCibOE — Jack (@jackunheard) January 13, 2026

Advertisement

Scott Adams was one of the wisest, kindest, most decent humans beings I’ve had the honor of coming across in all my years of doing this show.



I will miss you, friend… pic.twitter.com/Pz5YnVJWV3 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 13, 2026

Scott Adams has passed away.



In his final days, he boldly proclaimed Jesus Christ as his Savior.



He was a true warrior for the American people.



Rest easy, Scott. You will be missed.



Please pray for his family. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uN8kKOMM2f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 13, 2026

He will be missed by many.

Rest in Peace, Scott.