Tipsheet

Dilbert Creator Scott Adams Has Died at 68

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 13, 2026 10:55 AM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Dilbert cartoonist and outspoken conservative Scott Adams has died following a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 68 years old.

It was widely reported yesterday that Adams had entered hospice, and that his ex-wife and family were caring for him.

Early last year, Adams announced his cancer diagnosis on an episode of Coffee With Scott Adams podcast. He said he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, similar to the cancer former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with after leaving office.

At the time, Adams said he did not expect to make it through the summer due to his deteriorating condition. In November, Adams sought the help of the Trump administration to try an experimental treatment for his cancer. The Trump administration worked to get Adams access to the treatment, but Adams was realistic about his prognosis, saying at the time, "If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said. "There's only one direction this goes now."

 In December, he announced that he had become paralyzed from the waist down due to a tumor near his spine.

On January 1, 2026, Adams shared that his chances of recovery are “essentially zero” and that he had been experiencing ongoing heart failure and that this month would likely be “a month of transition, one way or another.” He also announced that he would be converting to Christianity and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Adams was born June 8, 1957 in Windham, NY to parents Paul and Virginia Adams. He earned a BA in economics from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY before moving to California for work. He earned an MBA in 1986 from the University of California, Berkely.

Adams launched his Dilbert comic strip in 1989, and based it on his experience in the corporate world, including his time as an applications engineer at Pacific Bell. He used to draw the strips before work before becoming a full-time cartoonist in 1995.

He started a podcast, Coffee With Scott Adams, that boasted guests like Greg Gutfeld, Matt Gaetz, and Michael Shellenberger.

He will be missed by many. 

Rest in Peace, Scott.

