Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 02, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Cartoonist Scott Adams said that he will ask for President Donald Trump's help on Monday to get a cancer medication. 

Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip and the author of many books, posted on social media that he has metastasized prostate cancer, Townhall reported

A new FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto, approved by his healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, might help, but there was a problem scheduling the IV to administer the drug. 

"I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer. It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people."

Earlier this year, Adams said on his show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, that he might only have months to live. 

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has," Adams said. "I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it — well longer than he's admitted having it," Adams said. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said. "There's only one direction this goes now."

Adams created the cartoon strip Dilbert in 1989 that highlights office humor. He was syndicated for years before some newspapers canceled him. But his comics live on. 

He is the author of several bestselling books, including “Loserthink,” “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big,” and others.

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the post.

So did conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, who said he would send it to the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. 

Adams posted another update that he's on his way to the Emergency Room. 

