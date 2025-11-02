Cartoonist Scott Adams Seeks President Trump's Help to Get Cancer Medicine

Cartoonist Scott Adams said that he will ask for President Donald Trump's help on Monday to get a cancer medication.

Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip and the author of many books, posted on social media that he has metastasized prostate cancer, Townhall reported.

A new FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto, approved by his healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, might help, but there was a problem scheduling the IV to administer the drug.

"I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday. That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer. It is not a cure, but it does give good results to many people."

On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it.



I need it.



As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer.



My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 2, 2025

Earlier this year, Adams said on his show, Real Coffee with Scott Adams, that he might only have months to live.

"I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has," Adams said. "I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I've had it longer than he's had it — well longer than he's admitted having it," Adams said. "I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer."

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said. "There's only one direction this goes now."

Adams created the cartoon strip Dilbert in 1989 that highlights office humor. He was syndicated for years before some newspapers canceled him. But his comics live on.

He is the author of several bestselling books, including “Loserthink,” “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big,” and others.

🚨 JUST IN: Scott Adams will be asking President Trump tomorrow to help save his life — by pressuring his provider, Kaiser of Northern California, to finally schedule the administering of Pluvicto for his metastasized prostate cancer.



“They have dropped the ball in scheduling… pic.twitter.com/33mHqohbEY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the post.

Going to make sure that my dad sees this. We're all praying for you, keep fighting!



CC @aboutKP https://t.co/b6MtqMnkQ5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2025

Don, he just needs that damn Pluvicto or another similar radiolabeled PSMA. https://t.co/LiSSTAUvqc — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) November 2, 2025

So did conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, who said he would send it to the U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Sending this to Bobby Kennedy’s team https://t.co/fmgiriLSEb — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec)

Adams posted another update that he's on his way to the Emergency Room.

No CWSA today. Heading to ER. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 2, 2025

God bless Scott Adams, one of the all-time greats. https://t.co/GWEGP2tqJL — Naval (@naval) November 2, 2025

