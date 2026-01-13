Consumers’ Research Flags Chubb’s Capitol Hill Push Against Litigation Finance

Back in October, we learned about Chubb Insurance and its woke CEO, Evan Greenberg, who is working to undermine the Trump administration and its MAGA agenda. Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property-and-casualty insurer, working in 54 countries and headquartered in Switzerland.

Advertisement

Chubb has gotten the attention of Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and his administration, because Dunleavy says the company's woke policies and climate activism harm his state and threaten its future. "My administration is making sure the underwriting standards being applied today don't shut out responsible Alaska projects for reasons that have nothing to do with any actual risk," Dunleavy wrote in a post on X.

Now, Chubb is back, and this time, they're pushing for legislation that would harm American consumers' ability to fight back against woke companies. They say it's because litigation financing leads to excessive and predatory lawsuits.

🚨 @ConsumersFirst is on Capitol Hill this week, sounding the alarm on new legislation that woke corporations (like insurance giant @Chubb) are desperate to see pass ⬇️



Why? Because this legislation would effectively kneecap American consumers' ability to fight back against woke… pic.twitter.com/bs5d6FjWkC — Will Hild (@WillHild) January 12, 2026

The reality couldn't be more clear: @Chubb wants litigation financing killed because it's a key tool consumers can use to hold woke companies accountable.



It's a threat to their power base, which they are actively using to advance the woke agenda.@DC_Reporter's @MatthewFoldi… — Will Hild (@WillHild) January 12, 2026

In a November op-ed, Hild warned what this legislation was bad news.

🚨 @Chubb — which is now operating as nothing more than CEO Evan Greenberg's woke activism machine — is quietly trying to force through legislation that would strengthen their power to push the woke agenda *and* kneecap those trying to fight back.https://t.co/bdErQ38x6J — Will Hild (@WillHild) November 19, 2025

Here's what it would mean for Americans:

Chubb’s political and global ambitions have replaced the values that once defined American business: trust, service, and accountability. Consumers who thought they were buying security are instead underwriting a megaphone for the latest Leftist cause. Chubb’s lobbying against litigation finance fits neatly into that pattern. Litigation finance lets consumers challenge giants like Chubb and woke companies like Uber. Without it, only the wealthy few or the politically connected could afford to stand up to bad corporate actors. At Consumers’ Research, we recognize what’s really going on. Instead of changing its policies, Chubb has scrubbed information from its website and adjusted its PR approach with moves that suggest the company may be hiding something. But we have the receipts. Now the company is hoping to distract from its misdeeds, leaning on digital ad campaigns to paint itself as a neutral, reliable insurer. In truth, this looks less like a genuine policy shift and more like a rebranding effort designed to mask the company’s continued pursuit of woke priorities. Americans already have limited ways to push back when companies choose ideology over their obligations, and Chubb’s quiet campaign against litigation finance removes one of those tools. It’s yet another sign of how far the company has drifted from the people it once served.

Chubb is pushing hard for this legislation, but Consumers' Research is fighting back with a mobile billboard circling Capitol Hill this week and a special edition of "The Daily Chubb" dropped off there.

Advertisement

Townhall spoke with Hild about the legislation and what consumers can do to prevent Chubb from running roughshod over us.

"In the context of going up against a big company, it’s vital. There are certain claims that could not be bought," Hild said. "Imagine suing a company like Google or Meta. Depending on how serious the claim is…it could cost tens of millions of dollars.” He noted most law firms wouldn't be able to take such a case, even if the payout on the backend was large.

“When you’re cutting off litigation finance to consumers, you’re cutting off the ability of consumers to bring a case," he added.

Hild said Consumers' Research shares some of the plaintiff's concerns regarding tort abuse. "There are absolutely abuses in the tort system, so let's fix the tort system," Hild said.

"You want a judicial system that does an efficient job of separating the meritorious claims and the frivolous ones," Hild said. He added that having a working, effective tort system helps prevent big government.

"As a small government, free market advocate, having a good, working tort system is a good way to protect against the growth of the state," Hild noted. Where good tort and judiciary systems are absent, people often have to rely on bigger government to protect them.

Hild also thinks the strategy of flooding Capitol Hill with fliers is an effective one.

"Our campaigns have been successful for two reasons: we were the first to throw significant resources at the advertising campaigns," Hild said. He noted that the campaigns sometimes reach seven figures. "I don't know of anyone else doing that. The novelty and the humor we bring to the fight draw people's attention," he added. Flooding the zone also gets eyes on the issue in a city where some may think that if the Chamber of Commerce endorses an idea, it must be good.

Advertisement

"The proponents of this [legislation] are some of the biggest advocates for woke left policies," Hild said. "And I think once people look into the issue, once you understand it, you understand this is a trick they’re playing."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.