Tipsheet

'Seeking Peace:' President Trump Reports Venezuela Is Releasing 'Large Number' of Political Prisoners

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 09, 2026 8:15 AM
Molly Riley/The White House via AP

President Trump announced on Truth Social that Venezuela is now releasing political prisoners, less than two weeks after the Trump administration removed Nicolas Maduro from power. 

Advertisement

The President also said such a move shows cooperation, so he's canceled a "second wave" of attacks on Venezuela.

The President wrote:

Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of “Seeking Peace.” This is a very important and smart gesture. The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure. Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes. At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Venezuela has been notorious for imprisoning the regime's political opponents.

Here's more from The Guardian:

Former opposition candidate Enrique Márquez was among those released from prison, according to an opposition statement. “It’s all over now,” Márquez said in a video taken by a local journalist who accompanied him and his wife, as well as another opposition member Biagio Pilieri, who was also released.

Spain’s foreign ministry also confirmed the release of five Spanish nationals, one of them a citizen with dual nationality, who it said were “preparing to travel to Spain with assistance from our embassy in Caracas”. The ministry called the development “a positive step in the new phase Venezuela is entering”.

...

Venezuela’s opposition leader, María Corina Machado, hailed the releases, saying they showed that “injustice” would not prevail in the country. “This is an important day because it shows what we have always known: that injustice will not last forever and that truth, although it be wounded, ends up finding its way,” she said in an audio message published on social media.

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Human rights groups say there are as many as 1,000 political prisoners in the country, many who were jailed after protesting the 2024 election that was stolen by Maduro.

Yesterday, Townhall reported that pro-Maduro agitators were looking for Trump supporters and quelling celebrations of Maduro's ouster, so there's still room for improvement, but the release of political prisoners is a major win for the Trump administration.

"This is what 'peace through strength' looks like in action," wrote one social media user.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
*This* Is Why Cops Should Open Fire on Drivers Who Try to Run Them Over Matt Vespa
'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in MN Blame Herself Over Shooting Matt Vespa
Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty After Killing Parents to Finance Trump Assassination Plan Amy Curtis
Whatever Is Going on in Iran, Trump Issued This Direct Warning to the Ayatollah Matt Vespa
Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious Amy Curtis

