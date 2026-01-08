Of Course, NYC's Mamdani Weighed in on the Minneapolis ICE Shooting...and Said Something...
Soy Boy Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's Media Blitzkrieg Over the ICE Shooting Was...
NBC Did Something No Other Outlet Will Likely Do Regarding the ICE Shooting...
Oh, So That's the New Narrative the Left Is Pushing About the ICE...
Jasmine Crockett Came at JD Vance over Venezuela – Now He's Clapping Back
Here's How Many Vehicle Rammings Incidents ICE Has Faced in the Last Year
The Guy With the Nazi Tattoo Wants to Abolish ICE
The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to...
Scott Jennings Nails It: Democrats Radicalized Their Base — and Minneapolis Is Paying...
Flashback: Jill Biden Once Praised Minnesota's Massive Daycare Spending
Hilton Hotels Officially Pulls the Plug on Rogue Minneapolis Location
VIP
Blame Democrats
Somali Daycare Owner Flips Out When Citizen Journalists Show Up
Walz and Frey: We CHOOSE Violence
Tipsheet

Venezuelan Streets Flooded With Armed Gangs As Maduro's Regime Cracks Down on Supporters of US Operation

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 08, 2026 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File

While many Venezuelans celebrated the capture of socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, the new government, led by former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, has moved to swiftly crack down on public celebrations and anyone suspected of supporting the U.S. operation.

Advertisement

An order issued Saturday, and published on Monday, has directed the country's police to "immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States." Even armed civilian gangs known as colectivos have flooded the streets on motorcycles, setting up checkpoints and conducting intrusive searches to hunt down those who backed Maduro’s deposition.

These collectivos are largely controlled by Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, who is known for violently suppressing dissent. He currently has a $25 million bounty from the U.S. State Department primarily for his role in corruption and drug trafficking. 

Recommended

The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to Say in His Fox News Interview Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM SOCIALISM VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

The National Union of Press Workers of Venezuela also reported that during Rodriguez's inauguration, 14 journalists were briefly detained, and civilians have reported being afraid to leave their homes, for fear that security forces would seize their phones and search them for any sign they supported Maduro's capture. 

"The future is uncertain, the Colectivos have weapons, the Colombian guerrilla is already here in Venezuela, so we don’t know what’s going to happen, time will tell," Oswaldo, a 69-year-old Venezuelan shop owner, said.

While Maduro’s capture remains a major milestone in Venezuela’s long struggle for freedom, the machinery of his regime is still firmly in place. Until the security services, armed gangs, and political institutions that sustained his rule are dismantled, Maduro’s removal will mark not an end to repression, but the beginning of a far more uncertain and dangerous transition.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to Say in His Fox News Interview Amy Curtis
The Nightmare That Would Have Been President Kamala Harris Kurt Schlichter
NBC Did Something No Other Outlet Will Likely Do Regarding the ICE Shooting in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Here's How Many Vehicle Rammings Incidents ICE Has Faced in the Last Year Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Nails It: Democrats Radicalized Their Base — and Minneapolis Is Paying the Price Amy Curtis
The Memes About the Woman Who Tried to Kill an ICE Agent in Minneapolis Are Magnificent Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Left Is Not Going to Like What Vice President Vance Had to Say in His Fox News Interview Amy Curtis
Advertisement