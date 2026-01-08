Flashback: Jill Biden Once Praised Minnesota's Massive Daycare Spending

We're not quite sure if Democrats don't understand how the Internet works, but it is forever. That's why we're able to call out guys like Senator Chris Van Hollen, who really hated Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro...right up until President Trump ousted Maduro from office, that is. Or Chuck Schumer, who was angry that President Trump didn't depose Maduro during his first term, but whined he wasn't "informed" of this operation.

It's also why we can rewind to 2022, when Jill Biden (still masking for COVID two years after the pandemic, we'll note) went to Minnesota to tout the billions spent on the state's daycare system, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

2022. Doctor Jill Biden travels to Minnesota to tout the billions of dollars being spent on child care via the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/rv3TCiFuU7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 6, 2026

"Biden highlighted major investments in childcare through the American Rescue Plan," the anchor says. "Billions of dollars in funding have helped states like Minnesota keep healthcare and childcare providers open and boost pay for childcare workers during the pandemic."

"The challenges families face didn't just start with COVID-19," Biden said. "And we need fundamental changes if we hope to build back better than before."

We emphasized that last part because, as we now know, those "fundamental changes" mean $9 billion in fraud, millions sent to a Somali terrorist group, and some probably returned to Democrats in the form of campaign donations.

And on top of that, the American Rescue Plan also suspended the reporting requirements for daycares, including things like attendance, which open wide the door for the fraud we're now learning about.

That's "fundamental change" if we've ever seen it.

As one social media user asked, "Ten percent to the big guy?"

10% to the big guy? — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) January 6, 2026

We're all thinking it.

The report notes that in 2021, Minnesota received more than $500 million in funding. As Townhall pointed out the other day, the Walz administration's current blanket 90-day review process means legitimate, qualified, and high-quality providers will have to close their doors, thanks to the massive fraud.

