On Jan. 6, Questions Emerge About Michael Byrd’s Taxpayer-Funded Maryland Daycare

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 06, 2026 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Today is January 6, which the Democrats will pretend is the darkest day in American history, outstripping the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, and even 9/11. So perhaps its a little ironic that this story breaks today.

Ashli Babbitt, one of the unarmed January 6 protesters, was fatally shot by U.S. Capitol Police Captain Michael Byrd. Earlier this year, the Trump administration agreed to pay Babbitt's family a $5 million wrongful death settlement, and in August, the Air Force said it would grant full military honors to Babbitt.

It turns out Michael Byrd has been running an unaccredited daycare center with his wife from their home in Maryland. Maryland pulled in $190 million in funding from Health and Human Services.

According to CareLuLu, the tuition for a full-time child up to five years old ranges from $225 to $250 per week, and before/after school care is $29 per day.

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 MARYLAND

Some say that the fact that Byrd's daycare is unaccredited means it does not qualify for federal funding. According to the Maryland state government, accreditation is optional and merely a sign that a daycare has demonstrated "high quality," but it is not a requirement for federal funding.

"We have a trampoline and a playset in the backyard and I can put Bluey on the projector, can I have a million dollars?" wrote Domenech.

It seems like only a handful of us aren't in on this daycare business, doesn't it?

"Is getting taxpayer funded daycare the hottest government payoff scheme or something?" asked Doug Powers.

It sure feels like it.

Another X user pointed out that it appears the daycare license has been forfeited.

This writer checked the Maryland state website and, according to the Department of Education Office of Child Care (OCC), the daycare has an open license and only minor inspection violations related to paperwork that have all been corrected. The aforementioned website only shows if the status of a business or LLC. This just means the business name lapsed. It is not the same as an active childcare license. The Department of Education OCC shows an open and active license for the childcare.

That being said, this news raises questions given the ongoing fraud scandal in Minnesota and elsewhere. While there is no evidence of fraud, taxpayers certainly deserve to know what's going on in Maryland, with Byrd's daycares and others.

