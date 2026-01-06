Leftists Love ‘Welcoming Refugees’ — As Long As Someone Else Has to Do It

Democrats love to tout their compassion, tolerance, and generosity. But, of course, it's all a facade and a virtue signal because when it's time to put their money where their mouths are, Leftists demand compassion and tolerance from others but don't give it themselves, and they're generous with everyone's money, just not their own.

Advertisement

During the 2024 election, rich white Leftists with Kamala Harris yard signs were alarmed when they got a mailer saying they'd agreed to house a family of illegal immigrants. They, of course, freaked out. Housing illegal immigrants and dealing with the crime and other issues is a problem for someone else.

This is another one of those stories. The Left stands in "solidarity" with the Somali community in Minnesota, right up until someone asks them to house some Somalis in their homes. Then the tune changes quickly.

🚨 LMFAO! Classic liberal hypocrisy on FULL DISPLAY 😭

This “compassionate” woman rants: “We should be taking in people from war-torn countries!” demanding Trump open borders wide for Somalis…



Interviewer: “Cool, would YOU house a Somali refugee?”



Her: instant panic “Umm… I… pic.twitter.com/nsjHHAId2r — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 2, 2026

"Trump is banning immigration from Somalia. What are your thoughts about that?" the interviewer asks.

"I think it's terrible," the woman responds. "I just think there's a lot of bad things going on in Somalia, and we should be taking people in war-torn countries in."

"We're trying to get people today to sign up to take in a Somali migrant. Would you be able to do that?" the interviewer asks.

"I don't know. I'm not sure if I could or not," the woman says. She says she doesn't live in New York, but in Massachusetts.

When the interviewer asks for her info and says they can send Somali migrants to Massachusetts, she continues to deflect.

"I couldn't do that without talking to my husband first," she says.

Oh really? This writer distinctly remembers during the election the Left was telling women they didn't have to listen to their husbands/boyfriends/fathers who were making them vote for Trump.

They told us we could vote for Kamala and our significant others would never know.

So why does she — a strong, independent, liberal woman — need her husband's permission to move Somali migrants into her home?

We thought the situation in the African nation was so dire we had to welcome everyone we could.

She wouldn't give the interviewer her information.

The interviewer also spoke to a man about the immigration policies.

"We need immigration as a country," the man says. "It's insane the arbitrary stops he's putting in on all these countries."

Advertisement

Once again, the interviewer asks this man to take in a Somali migrant.

"I won't be available to do that at this time," the man replies.

Oh. So Minnesota taxpayers can get bilked for billions, Somali men can assault and rape Minnesota women, and these Leftists are fine with it. But the second they have a chance to prove they're serious about welcoming immigrants, they find an excuse not to.

This is just like the "sanctuary city" of Martha's Vineyard, where the wealthy Leftists gave 50 illegal immigrants the boot after just 24 hours because it was too overwhelming for their community.

Perhaps we shouldn't listen to their scolding.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.