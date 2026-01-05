Leftist Antifa-Linked Group Claims Responsibility for Berlin Blackout

In November, Townhall reported on Hammerbande, one of the Antifa-affiliated Leftist groups in Germany. The State Department declared Hammerbande and three other international Antifa-linked groups — Revolutionary Class Self-Defense in Greece, the Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front in Italy, and Antifa Ost, another Germany-based group.

Now there's a new name in town, the Left-wing Vulkan Group, which is behind a massive power outage in Germany.

🇩🇪 German Antifa carry out a terrorist attack in Berlin



On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack targeted a power transmission line in the German capital, leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity, and in some areas without heating, during a severe cold spell,… pic.twitter.com/dwwCIvR3yH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 4, 2026

The entire post reads:

On Saturday morning, a terrorist attack targeted a power transmission line in the German capital, leaving tens of thousands of residents without electricity, and in some areas without heating, during a severe cold spell, Tagesspiegel reports. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by a German radical Antifa group calling itself “Vulkan.” In a manifesto published by the group, the radicals described the arson as an “act of self-defense” and a protest against fossil fuels and the expansion of artificial intelligence. The extremists set fire to a cable bridge crossing the Teltow Canal from the Lichterfelde power plant. Incendiary devices were placed beneath the cables, creating a prolonged, high-temperature blaze. The burned wires were then deliberately short-circuited using metal rods to intensify the damage. As a result of the attack, five high-voltage and ten medium-voltage cables were damaged. Initially, around 45,000 households in southwestern districts of Berlin were left without power. The timing made the impact especially severe: during freezing temperatures, residents were left not only without electricity but also without heating. Mobile communications and emergency services were also disrupted in the affected areas. Restoration efforts are being delayed due to technical challenges. The damaged infrastructure involves different types of cables that must be reconnected under specialized conditions by highly qualified technicians. Such repairs normally take up to five weeks, but emergency crews are now working around the clock in an effort to restore power within five days.

According to Politico, Vulkan Group have carried out similar attacks on intfrastructre in the past.

In a letter published online, Vulkan Group said it was "cutting off power to those in power."

"In the greed for energy, the earth is being depleted, sucked dry, burned, ravaged, burned down, raped, destroyed," Vulkan wrote in the letter. "The aim of the action is to cause significant damage to the gas industry and the greed for energy."

Politico says at least 30,000 people and 1,700 businesses are without power or heat in freezing temperatures.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said of the attack, "This isn't just arson or sabotage. It's terrorism." Berlin's energy senator, Franziska Giffey went on Politico's Berlin Playbook podcast to call for better protection of Berlin's infrastructure.

"There is a great deal of public information about our critical infrastructure that we need to publish and make transparent. In the future, we will have to consider how we can handle this differently and how we can protect ourselves even better against these issues," Giffey said. She also said national prosecutors would need to assist with the investigation.

"This is not just an attack on our infrastructure, but also an attack on our free society," Giffey said. "The question is, are these just left-wing activist groups acting on behalf of ideology, or is there more to it than that? That absolutely must be investigated."

Images of a dark Berlin were circulating on social media.

Berlin after Antifa Terror attack on critical infrastructure.



German authorities still persecute patriots for posting memes. pic.twitter.com/bmK21YxRa7 — Martin Sellner (@Martin_Sellner) January 4, 2026

According to one German X user, Vulkan Group has been around for 15 years and German authorities know very little about them.

The most amazing thing about the "Vulkan" group responsible for the devastating terror attack on Berlin that has denied power to tens of thousands of households in the middle of an arctic cold spell, is how German police know next to nothing about these leftoid freaks.

These… — eugyppius (@eugyppius1) January 5, 2026

"The most amazing thing about the "Vulkan" group responsible for the devastating terror attack on Berlin that has denied power to tens of thousands of households in the middle of an arctic cold spell, is how German police know next to nothing about these leftoid freaks," he wrote.

"These lunatics have been sabotaging mostly electrical infrastructure around Berlin *since 2011* – including high profile attacks on the Tesla Gigafactory (2024), on electricity pylons causing a similar blackout (2025), and now the Teltow Canal power cables," he continued. "Each time they issue these deranged 2k word-plus manifestos ranting and raving about the environment and evil rich people. And after all these attacks, just nothing – not a single member identified, nobody ever indicted or arrested, just nothing."

Of course, making people freeze in the German winter is not likely to win sympathy for their cause. But Leftist terrorists don't care. They will destroy everything in the pursuit of their agenda.

Here's hoping the German authorities crack down on hard as them as they do people who post memes.

