Tipsheet

Watch Rubio Roast a CBS News Host After This Ridiculous Question About the Venezuelan Raid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 05, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio has the patience of a saint—I think I’ve said this before, because this is brutal. In a shoddy attempt to downplay how elite this raid in Caracas was over the weekend, CBS News host Margaret Brennan wondered, essentially, why we’re not an occupying force in the country since there are still four top Maduro targets at large. It’s not as dumb as when she said too much free speech led to the Holocaust, but it’s up there. Rubio was aghast, noting that Democrats and Eurotrash leaders are already up in arms about this raid, we were going to deploy troops on the ground for days to find these guys. 

He later said that our forces landed in the middle of the nation’s largest military base, infiltrated it, grabbed Maduro, read him his rights, and left within three minutes. This is hard to do, and only our military could pull this off. Here, little Margie is whining that we didn’t get four other people at the same time. We got the top target, you clown. Just truly insufferable:

You're confused? I don't know why that's confusing 

You're gonna go in and suck up five people They're already complaining about this one operation. Imagine the howls we would have from everybody else if we actually had to go and stay there for days to capture four other people. 

[…] 

It is not easy to land helicopters in the middle of the largest military base in the country. The guy lived on a military base land - within three minutes kicked down his door, grab him, put him in handcuffs, read him his rights put him in a helicopter and leave the country without losing any American or any American asset. 

Brennan, what the hell is this line of questioning? We don’t go after the top target. You want more troops on the ground? What is it, honey. Because let’s say we could grab every target through your pedantic scenario here, you would still find another dumb way to criticize it.  

Nice job bulldozing her, Rubio. You met her with graceful brutality, if you will. 

