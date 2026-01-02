Guess Who Hakeem Jeffries Blamed Once Again for the End of Obamacare Subsidies

The Democratic Party is responsible for the skyrocketing health insurance premiums and healthcare costs. It was the Democratic Party that voted for Obamacare in 2010, and it was the Democratic Party that voted for COVID-era Obamacare subsidies with a sunset date of December 31, 2025.

So, of course, Democrats created this problem and are now pointing the finger at Republicans, blaming the party that didn't vote for Obamacare and didn't vote for the subsidies for the mess the Democrats created. During the month-long Schumer Shutdown, Democrats repeatedly said the Republicans were harming Americans by keeping the government closed for weeks.

Republicans voted to reopen the government dozens of times. Democrats voted to keep it closed, saying publicly they wanted to use Americans' suffering as political leverage.

That's how much they "care" about voters and the American people.

Now that we're in a new year and Obamacare sticker shock is about to hit a lot of Americans' wallets, Democrats are once again doing what they do best: blaming Republicans.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries took to X today to point the finger at the GOP.

"Far-right extremists have recklessly let the Affordable Care Act tax credits expire," Jeffries wrote. "House Democrats will advance bipartisan legislation on the floor next week to restore healthcare affordability for millions of everyday Americans. How many Republicans will join us?"

That is some incredible framing.

On December 17, four House Republicans joined Jeffries and signed onto a "discharge petition" to force a vote on a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies.

For those of you who didn't do that math, that would reignite this debate in 2028, just in time for the next presidential election.

Obamacare subsidies are the greatest economic shell game of all time. They take taxpayer dollars to artificially decrease the cost of health insurance on the consumer end, while health insurance companies continue to raise premiums and deny claims on the back end. Health insurance and health care will never become affordable so long as the government continues meddling with the markets.

RNC Research called out Jeffries' blatant lies.

"Hakeem Jeffries is once again shifting the blame for the expiration of the Obamacare subsidies that DEMOCRATS set to expire at the end of 2025. New year, same sorry excuses by Democrats," they posted on X.

"Hakeem and his minions had both houses of Congress AND Joe Biden's autopen from Jan. 2021 to Dec. 2022," wrote another X user. "Hakeem could have fixed this in ten minutes, if he was so worried. But he wanted a campaign issue instead."

And as we said, extending the subsidies for three years makes them fodder for the 2028 election again. And the next inevitable step: Medicare for all.

"How about we push for Medicare for all? Why take a half step?" asked one user.

Because Democrats know how wildly unpopular such a move would be right now. Most people are still okay with their private health insurance and skeptical of Medicare. Democrats need to make the system more broken and unfixable before they push to socialize medicine.