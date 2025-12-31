The FBI Just Released Docs About the Nashville School Shooter Proving Her Hate-Filled Motives

Earlier today, Townhall reported that the Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale, used federal student aid money to purchase the weapons she used to shoot and kill six at the Christian school. Three students and three staff died, and two others were wounded.

Hale, a transgender person, was killed by police during the shooting.

As our Matt Vespa noted, the police department's refusal to release Hale's manifesto, likely because it would make the LGBTQ community look bad.

Now, the FBI has released documents that shed light on Hale's motives, and we can see why the Biden administration and police kept this hidden from the public.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. The Trump FBI just released bombshell docs hidden by the Biden admin proving the TRANSGENDER Covenant Christian school shooter Audrey Hale *specifically* targeted WHITE PEOPLE.



Transgender and anti-white violence is REAL.



They didn't want this getting out.



The… pic.twitter.com/wDyf2SMJVl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 30, 2025

"The shooter also said, 'I hate religion.' THIS WAS HIDDEN FROM THE PUBLIC!!!," wrote Daugherty.

Trans school shooter Audrey Hale wrote twisted pros and cons list before deadly rampage: ‘White people I hate’ https://t.co/7VzYH2J4pU pic.twitter.com/DOI0eY3uBS — New York Post (@nypost) December 31, 2025

According to The New York Post, Hale actually wrote "twisted pros-and-cons" list before the shooting.

The list reportedly outlined the "advantages" and "disadvantages" of Hale attacking another school she attended, only for Hale to decide against it because the "student body was mostly black."

"[Predominantly black school (black people I love)," Hale wrote under the "disadvantages" list she composed about attacking the middle school. Hale attended that middle school between fifth and eighth grades, according to the Post, and it was her first choice for the planned shooting. She also listed among the disadvantages, "black community in despair and suffering (I don't want to cause that), "black friends and black community will hate me," and "likely to influence rasist [sic] white shooters in future."

She chillingly listed "easy to navigate" and "not a big school" as the advantages.

For the Covenant School, Hale said the "advantages" included her knowledge of the school, and that it was a "Christian school (hate religion)." She also said it was a "white school (white people I hate!!!)." Hale admitted she'd be killing kids, and that "killing children = more horrific." She also noted she'd likely be killed by police/SWAT if she chose the school.

Few are surprised by this development, of course. Speculation about Hale's motives began to swirl the moment the police refused to release the manifesto. Throughout the Biden administration, Democrats and other government officials routinely said "white supremacy" was the greatest domestic terror threat facing America, and they labeled parents, Christians, veterans, and conservatives as "domestic terrorists.

"Remember this woman who murdered young kids at a predominantly white Catholic school? She hated herself so much. Biden’s FBI hide that she also hated whites. This was also a hate crime. Where's the outrage?" asked one social media user.

Remember this woman who murdered young kids at a predominantly white Catholic school? She hated herself so much. Biden’s FBI hide that she also hated whites. This was also a hate crime. Where's the outrage? https://t.co/3HGmAHieAH — Shannon J7 (@sjansen777) December 31, 2025

"Everyone immediately knew once they refused to release their manifesto, there was something in there about killing white people," wrote another.

everyone immediately knew once they refused to release its manifesto there was something in there about killing white people. https://t.co/V6J7BS13Qg — I.B. Noticing (@ndypez) December 31, 2025

Yes, that or the manifesto contained something about targeting Christians. Many people, including this writer, had questions about Hale's motives, and most suspected anti-Christian or anti-white sentiments. Turns out the answer was "both."

