Trump Administration Just Sued This State Over Benefits for Illegal Immigrants
Trump Administration Announces Huge Action Against Somali Fraudsters
Tim Walz Isn't Happy About Trump Cutting Off Childcare Funding
ACLJ Taking Landmark Case Against CNN to U.S. Supreme Court
CNN Panelists Melt Down After Scott Jennings Uses The Left’s Favorite Show Against...
The FBI Refocused on Violent Crime — and the Results Speak for Themselves
Tim Walz, Keith Ellison Invited to Testify at GOP Oversight Committee Hearing on...
The Heckler Awards, Part 5 – The Continued Celebration of the Bottom of...
WI Governor Tony Evers Said 2025 Was the 'Year of the Kid.' Here's...
'Systemic Fraud:' HUD Secretary Turner Says Questionable Rent Assistance Payments Weren't...
Exclusive: Alaska AG Stephen Cox Presses Alaska Airlines on Policies That May Hinder...
Here's How Many Starbucks Stores Closed in 2025
Nick Shirley Showed Us What Journalism Looks Like. Now CNN Is Attacking His...
Colombia's President Says US Attack on Venezuela Targeted Commie Narco-Terrorists
Tipsheet

The FBI Just Released Docs About the Nashville School Shooter Proving Her Hate-Filled Motives

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 31, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/John Amis

Earlier today, Townhall reported that the Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale, used federal student aid money to purchase the weapons she used to shoot and kill six at the Christian school. Three students and three staff died, and two others were wounded.

Advertisement

Hale, a transgender person, was killed by police during the shooting.

As our Matt Vespa noted, the police department's refusal to release Hale's manifesto, likely because it would make the LGBTQ community look bad.

Now, the FBI has released documents that shed light on Hale's motives, and we can see why the Biden administration and police kept this hidden from the public. 

"The shooter also said, 'I hate religion.' THIS WAS HIDDEN FROM THE PUBLIC!!!," wrote Daugherty. 

According to The New York Post, Hale actually wrote "twisted pros-and-cons" list before the shooting.

The list reportedly outlined the "advantages" and "disadvantages" of Hale attacking another school she attended, only for Hale to decide against it because the "student body was mostly black."

"[Predominantly black school (black people I love)," Hale wrote under the "disadvantages" list she composed about attacking the middle school. Hale attended that middle school between fifth and eighth grades, according to the Post, and it was her first choice for the planned shooting. She also listed among the disadvantages, "black community in despair and suffering (I don't want to cause that), "black friends and black community will hate me," and "likely to influence rasist [sic] white shooters in future."

Recommended

CNN Panelists Melt Down After Scott Jennings Uses The Left’s Favorite Show Against Them Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CHRISTIANITY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER

She chillingly listed "easy to navigate" and "not a big school" as the advantages.

For the Covenant School, Hale said the "advantages" included her knowledge of the school, and that it was a "Christian school (hate religion)." She also said it was a "white school (white people I hate!!!)." Hale admitted she'd be killing kids, and that "killing children = more horrific." She also noted she'd likely be killed by police/SWAT if she chose the school.

Few are surprised by this development, of course. Speculation about Hale's motives began to swirl the moment the police refused to release the manifesto. Throughout the Biden administration, Democrats and other government officials routinely said "white supremacy" was the greatest domestic terror threat facing America, and they labeled parents, Christians, veterans, and conservatives as "domestic terrorists.

"Remember this woman who murdered young kids at a predominantly white Catholic school?  She hated herself so much. Biden’s FBI hide that she also hated whites. This was also a hate crime. Where's the outrage?" asked one social media user.

Advertisement

"Everyone immediately knew once they refused to release their manifesto, there was something in there about killing white people," wrote another. 

Yes, that or the manifesto contained something about targeting Christians. Many people, including this writer, had questions about Hale's motives, and most suspected anti-Christian or anti-white sentiments. Turns out the answer was "both."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Panelists Melt Down After Scott Jennings Uses The Left’s Favorite Show Against Them Jeff Charles
Trump Administration Announces Huge Action Against Somali Fraudsters Jeff Charles
ACLJ Taking Landmark Case Against CNN to U.S. Supreme Court Jordan Sekulow
Tim Walz Isn't Happy About Trump Cutting Off Childcare Funding Jeff Charles
Watch What Happens When Journalists Knock on the Door of a Somali-run Daycare Center in Washingon Matt Vespa
Trump Administration Just Sued This State Over Benefits for Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Panelists Melt Down After Scott Jennings Uses The Left’s Favorite Show Against Them Jeff Charles
Advertisement