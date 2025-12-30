Wisconsin Democrats Continue Their Party's War on Women

Wisconsin Democrats are bound and determined to erase women, it seems. Back in February, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers introduced a bill that would replace the word "mother" in state legislation with the Orwellian term "inseminated person(s)."

Advertisement

Why?

Well, in his Kamala-esque response, Evers said, "What the Republicans say is a lie...all this does, it gives people a chance who are using IVF...have legal certainty about a mom being able to have a year worth of care."

Evers literally uses the word "mom" in his response, which still makes no sense when you take it literally. But when you read between the lines, Evers wants to make the legislation "trans inclusive" so "pregnant men" don't feel excluded by the words "woman" or "mother."

This has long been an agenda item of the Democratic Party, which also claims to be the "party of women" and the only thing standing between us and President Trump turning America into Gilead. But it is only the Democrats who engage in the erasure of women. Biden's own Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services, Richard Levine, referred to women as "egg producers" like we're hens and not human beings. We're also "womb owners," "birthing persons," and — this writer's personal favorite — "non-trans women."

But with the gubernatorial election looming and having seen the state go for President Trump in 2024, you'd think Wisconsin's Democrats would be a little less enthusiastic about continuing with the transgender nonsense.

You'd think wrong. In fact, Democrats have just introduced another bill that refers to women not as "women," but as "a person who is known to be pregnant or who has given birth vaginally."

Democrats in the Wisconsin Legislature have introduced yet another bill that refuses to accept biological reality and instead refers to women as “a person who is known to be pregnant or who has given birth vaginally.” pic.twitter.com/LGfjfCQwDk — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) December 29, 2025

Assembly Bill 773 is actually a reasonable piece of legislation, limiting the use of restraints for pregnant women who are in the custody of a correctional facility.

The text says (emphasis added):

This bill limits the use of physical restraints on pregnant and certain postpartum people who are in the custody of a correctional facility. Under the bill, a person who is known to be pregnant or who has given birth vaginally in the preceding 30 days or by cesarean section in the preceding 60 days may not be restrained unless all of the following apply: 1) there is a substantial flight risk or some other extraordinary medical or security circumstance that requires restraints to be used to ensure the safety and security of the person, the staff of the correctional or medical facility, other inmates, or the public; 2) there has been an individualized determination that restraints are necessary to prevent escape or injury or ensure the safety and security of the person, the staff of the correctional or medical facility, other inmates, or the public; 3) there is no objection to the use of restraints by the treating medical care provider; and 4) any restraints used are the least restrictive possible under the circumstances. If a representative of a correctional institution does restrain a pregnant or postpartum person as provided in the bill, the representative must document in writing his or her compliance with the requirements for restraining such a person.

In addition, the bill requires that every woman in the custody of a correctional facility be offered testing for pregnancy, and asked whether she has given birth in the preceding 24 months or is lactating, and, if pregnant, be offered testing for sexually transmitted infections. The bill also requires the correctional facility where the pregnant or postpartum person is being confined to provide information related to pregnancy, labor, and the postpartum period, and to provide access to certain health services related to pregnancy, labor, and the postpartum period.

Advertisement

Whoops. They let one "woman" slip in there. Because only women can get pregnant. Only women can give birth, whether vaginally or via cesarean section. Men cannot.

This is doubly troubling because the legislation deals with incarcerated women. This means Wisconsin Democrats are fine with putting "trans women" (read: men) in women's prisons, because we don't see a push for "trans men" to be transferred to male prisons, because there are so few of them. Women who are already at the mercy of the state for being criminals now get victimized again by the state that erases them to appease mentally ill men.

Tiffany War Room, the campaign account for the Republican Congressman running to replace evers, took the opportunity to point out that one of the bill's sponsors is one of his Democratic gubernatorial opponents.

Wisconsin Democrats went from calling mothers “inseminated persons” to now referring to them as this. ⬇️



One of the bill’s cosponsors, @keldahelenroys, is even running for governor. @TomTiffanyWI will put an end to this lunacy. https://t.co/jFFyHaOcQn — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) December 29, 2025

"Wisconsin Democrats went from calling mothers 'inseminated persons' to now referring to them as this. One of the bill’s cosponsors, @keldahelenroys, is even running for governor. @TomTiffanyWI will put an end to this lunacy," it wrote on X.

"This is the type of nonsense Wisconsin will have to deal with if Dems get a trifecta in 2026," wrote another user.

The bill referring to moms as “pregnant or postpartum persons” was co-sponsored by the highest ranking Democrat in the Assembly and the Senate, as well as a Dem gubernatorial candidate.



This is the type of nonsense Wisconsin will have to deal with if Dems get a trifecta in 2026. https://t.co/wARkoIGBOG — Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) December 29, 2025

Advertisement

He's correct. Let's make sure that doesn't happen. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature is the only thing protecting us from Democratic Party insanity. Let's keep it that way.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.