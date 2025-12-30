After Minnesota’s Fraud Disaster, Hochul Pushes New York’s Own ‘Universal Childcare’ Scheme

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting a different outcome. That also defines the current state of the Democratic Party, who keeps coming back to tested — and failed — policies in the hopes that no one will notice those policies don't work.

But this time, it's even worse. After weeks of hearing about the massive fraud of every social program in Minnesota, including childcare programs, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has decided what her state needs is massive taxpayer-funded fraud, too. To that end, she's announced her support for incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's plan for "universal" childcare, including its multi-billion dollar price tag.

Despite not knowing how that bill will be paid, or who will be paying it.

Hochul throws weight behind Mamdani’s multi-billion dollar universal childcare plan — but doesn’t say who’s going to pay or how https://t.co/cUn2gAfJAr pic.twitter.com/lQqV5hezUM — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2025

The answer is simple: New York taxpayers, which means you can kiss "affordability" goodbye.

According to The New York Post, Hochul plans to push for universal childcare as part of her 2026 agenda. Speaking of Mamdani, Hochul told a local radio station, "I think he is going to surprise a lot of people. Everybody — let's give him a chance."

Hochul is seeking reelection to her second term next year, and gladly said she has an "awful lot of alignment" with the Democratic socialist, including "affordability aand driving down the cost of living" in New York.

You can't do that by raising taxes, because that raises the price of everything and the cost of living goes up. But Democrats don't seem to think people feel the impact of their tax-and-spend schemes.

Keep in mind, Hochul is one of a handful of Democratic governors who refuse to support President Trump's "no tax on tips" plan, and instead will keep stealing money from hardworking New Yorkers to pay for other people's "affordable" childcare.

The "no-cost" childcare plan will cost at least $6 billion before the inevitable fraud. Mamdani says he'll raise the money by raising corporate taxes and taxes on the top one percent of income earners, claiming that it'll raise $9 billion.

Hochul argues that such a move is "pro-business" too.

"Employers in New York are really going to benefit when their own employees don’t have to stress on who’s taking care of their children. I think that’s going to give real competitive advantages to our businesses as well,” she said.

Of course, when those businesses can't afford to pay their taxes and shut their doors, it means the newly unemployed parents will have more time to spend with their kids.

For now, Hochul says she opposes raising income taxes. But give her time. We're sure that will change.

Bruce Blakeman, the Nassau County Executive and Hochul's Republican challenger for governor, said he opposes raising taxes to pay for universal childcare.

"Universal child care should be funded by reprioritizing the billions wasted in New York’s budget, including the billions spent on illegal immigrants," Blakeman said. He attacked Hochul for making New York unaffordable, too. "Under Kathy Hochul, New York has become the most unaffordable state in the nation, and her tax hikes will only deepen the financial pain families face when putting food on the table and clothes on their children."

One state legislator, Assemblyman Robert Carroll, a Brooklyn Democrat, said, "As a parent of two small children, childcare is one of the largest expenses my family faces. The state has a responsibility to make this essential service more affordable for working families."

Raising taxes and letting billions get stolen in fraud, as they did in Minnesota, is not how you make things more affordable for families.

But Democrats don't seem to understand that.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

