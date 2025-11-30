Do Something About Prices, Republicans, Or You’re Going To Lose
Democrats Say Trump Gives 'Illegal Orders' But Can't Name Any

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 30, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

CNN's Scott Jennings slammed Democrats for accusing President Donald Trump of giving "illegal orders," but they couldn't name one example when pressed.

Instead, top Democrats pivoted to Hollywood movies as examples of what could happen. 

Six Democrats previously released a video claiming that the military could disobey "illegal orders."

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution," Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI, said. "Right now, threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” Slotkin and other Democrats with military backgrounds said in the video. “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law." 

Kelly has claimed that military strikes on suspected drug traffickers are illegal. 

President Donald Trump has called these six people traitors. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the strikes prevent deadly drugs from entering the country. 

