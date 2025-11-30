Democrats Say Trump Gives 'Illegal Orders' But Can't Name Any

CNN's Scott Jennings slammed Democrats for accusing President Donald Trump of giving "illegal orders," but they couldn't name one example when pressed.

Instead, top Democrats pivoted to Hollywood movies as examples of what could happen.

Advertisement

Six Democrats previously released a video claiming that the military could disobey "illegal orders."

“Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution," Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-MI, said. "Right now, threats to our constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” Slotkin and other Democrats with military backgrounds said in the video. “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law."

Democrats accused the President of giving "illegal orders," challenging service members to defy the duly elected commander-in-chief.



When asked to provide an example, they cited a Jack Nicholson movie! These are unserious people. pic.twitter.com/w3th4FuYRN — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 30, 2025

The Sedition 6 got what they wanted.



Evil.pic.twitter.com/m7ybRB3DH1 — C3 (@C_3C_3) November 26, 2025

Elissa Slotkin admits ‘not aware’ of ‘illegal’ Trump orders — points to 33-year-old fictional movie! https://t.co/hyMJTctFfT — The Midwesterner (@Th_Midwesterner) November 24, 2025

If the president hasn't issued illegal orders, them members of Congress telling the military to defy the president is by definition illegal. https://t.co/Q5drUE6BLS — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 23, 2025

I would have to assume that at some point in his career Sen Mark Kelly was an honorable man with morals and dignity, but quite apparently Trump has broken him irreparably. pic.twitter.com/5B6soIBWzI — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 30, 2025

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.: “Our laws are clear: You can refuse illegal orders.”



Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.: “You can refuse illegal orders.”



Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Penn.: “You can refuse illegal orders.”



Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.: “You can refuse illegal orders.”



This is a… — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 29, 2025

When the Pentagon has to investigate a sitting U.S. Senator for undermining military discipline, that tells you everything you need to know.



Senator Mark Kelly crossed a line — and Arizona lawmakers aren’t staying quiet.



Read the letter. ⬇️https://t.co/nBUEYo9I7E pic.twitter.com/3rE6jvplja — AZSenateRepublicans (@AZSenateGOP) November 24, 2025

Kelly has claimed that military strikes on suspected drug traffickers are illegal.

🚨 BREAKING: Seditious Sen. Mark Kelly is now THREATENING Pete Hegseth with legal consequences after he took out narco-terrorists trying to end countless American lives



He says the military must DEFY Hegseth's orders, again!



Court-martial this guy. ENOUGH.



Q: Is this a war… pic.twitter.com/FP1Zx0plHD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025

Advertisement

President Donald Trump has called these six people traitors.

.@AGPamBondi on Venezuelan narcoterrorists: "The drugs that are flowing into our country from these terrorists are killing our children — and if Democrats won't protect our children, Donald Trump will by any means we need to within the legal realm of our society." pic.twitter.com/ZGT6Fs35DQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 30, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the strikes prevent deadly drugs from entering the country.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!