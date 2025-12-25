Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Aussie Pols Ram Through Bondi Beach-Inspired Gun Control, Speech Laws

Immediately after two Islamic terrorists opened fire on a crowd of Jews celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach, the Leftist government responded by decrying "Islamophobia" and vowing more, stricter gun control and "hate speech" legislation to combat the problem. At a memorial service, a man who told PM Anthony Albanese he had "blood on his hands" was immediately arrested.

Advertisement

Another politician said the reason that Australia doesn't enjoy the same free speech protections as America is that it prioritizes having a "multi-cultural" society over free speech. Premier Chris Minns said, "I recognize and I fully said from the beginning that we don't have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States. And the reason for that is we want to hold together a multi-cultural community and have people live in peace free from the vilification and hatred that we do see around the world."

And politicians, led by Minns in New South Wales (NSW) have made good on their word, passing sweeping new anti-gun and anti-free speech legislation.

https://t.co/ML79hzrmui

New South Wales has rushed through far-reaching changes to gun ownership and protest powers after an all-night parliamentary debate sparked by the Bondi Beach terror attack. — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 23, 2025

According to Sky News, NSW politicians have "enacted some of the toughest gun and protest laws in the country" in the wake of the Bondi Beach shooting.

They passed the bill in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, which is what politicians who value transparency and democracy do.

The law gives the NSW police commissioner "expanded powers" to "prevent street protests once a terrorism declaration has been issued." This means protests can be banned from public roads for an initial 14-day period that can be extended up to three months. Liberal MP Susan Carter tried to expand the ban to parks and beaches — an interesting choice, no?

If you think this will apply to the Islamists, you're fooling yourself. Albanese and others decried the rise of the "far-right" in response to the Bondi Beach terrorist attack, so these laws will be used to silence people who object to the Islamist takeover of Australia. The push to ban "rallies" on beaches means they'd likely have banned the Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration from ever happening in the first place.

This legislation also means gun owners will now be allowed a maximum of four firearms, with farmers and professional shooters allowed ten weapons, but their licenses will be subject to more frequent review and a new two-year renewal system instead of the current five-year law. Firearms that can fire "multiple rounds without reloading" have been banned outright.

Advertisement

Of course, this ignores the fact that Bondi terrorist Sajid Akram applied for and was granted a firearms license in 2023 — years after his son Naveed (the other Bondi terrorist) was investigated by authorities for ties to ISIS.

None of these new laws will keep Australians, Jewish or otherwise, safe from terrorists.

Minns said the legislation will withstand the scrutiny of critics.

"We've run our legislation thoroughly through the Crown Solicitor. We are alive to the threat from the high court and a reversal of these changes," Minn said. "We're all confident that they're sound constitutionally."

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.