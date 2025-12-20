Minneapolis Police Chief Proves His Theological Ignorance

If there's one insulting thing, it's how the Left picks and chooses when it does and doesn't like Christianity. When it comes to abortion or gay marriage, the Left wants Christians to keep their Bible passages to themselves. The state, on the other hand, can force religious persons to participate in abortions or punish them for not adequately celebrating gay marriage.

That's (D)ifferent.

But their favorite topic on which to use Christianity as a cudgel is illegal immigration. They somehow think the immigration laws in ancient, Roman-ruled Judea and Galilee are equivalent to ours today.

Minneapolis Police Chief on ICE raids against illegal immigrants: "Having been raised a Catholic, I cannot help but think of what is happening today and how that echoes with how outsiders have been treated. Mary and Joseph themselves were forced to stay in a barn!" pic.twitter.com/UspOXii0RG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 16, 2025

Any time someone begins a sentence with, "Having been raised a Catholic" you know what follows is theologically illiterate at best and downright blasphemous at worst.

The good Chief's statement was somewhere in between. Joseph and Mary weren't outsiders, and they weren't "forced" to stay in a barn. They returned to Joseph's hometown of Bethlehem, the city of David in Judea, for the census. He was following the law. So were many others, which is why there was no room at any lodging, and they had to stay in the barn. It had nothing to do with being unwelcomed or discriminated against.

Everything he said about the Bible was wrong — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 16, 2025

Literally everything. We're surprised he got "Joseph" and "Mary" correct.

I was raised a Catholic, but converted to Wokeism, and I have a bone to pick with the way the Romans conducted their census. — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) December 17, 2025

That's a more charitable way of saying that.

Having been raised as a Catholic, resign. — Victor Lams (@victorlams) December 16, 2025

Yes, this.

How abhorrent and humiliating this Minneapolis Police Chief refuses to do his job and has allowed these pedophiles and rapists terrorize Minneapolis and hurt the very people he swore an oath to protect.



Here are a few of the dangerous creeps @ICEGov has arrested in the last few… https://t.co/7oTwGXabY7 pic.twitter.com/ROAMjx84f5 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 16, 2025

Here's more:

Here are a few of the dangerous creeps @ICEGov has arrested in the last few days. -Vannaleut Keomany, a 59-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Keomany has had a final order of removal since December 17, 2009. -Por Moua, a 50-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of first-degree great bodily harm and sentenced to 14 years and seven months; third-degree sexual conduct and sentenced to 18 months; sexual intercourse with a CHILD (in California) and sentenced to 210 days; and false imprisonment (in California) and sentenced to a year and four months. Moua has had a final order of removal since October 31, 2000. -Tou Vang, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13. Vang has had a final order of removal since October 31, 2006. -Ban Du La Sein, a 47-year-old criminal illegal alien from Burma who has been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Nobles County. He was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of probation. Du La Sein has had a final order of removal since February 27, 2014. @GovTimWalz and @MayorFrey owe @ICEGov a big thank you.

They're just like Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.

Not.

Liberals: Keep your religion out of my government!



Also liberals: Here's my stupid bastardization of religion and I'm going to try to use it as a weapon of my agenda for government.



Steroids make you stupid. https://t.co/IPqXpeTxeO — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 17, 2025

All of this.

“Raised Catholic” is code for “long ago rejected Catholicism and don’t really know anything about it.”



Sadly, this kind of saccharine, brain-dead take on the demands of Christian charity is more or less what our bishops routinely spew. https://t.co/Vt5UsYjzP3 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) December 16, 2025

"And I believe I have more authority than the Pope, Catholic doctrine, and American federal law."