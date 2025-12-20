Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
NO ONE Should Be Clapping for the Providence Mayor After the Brown University...
Uh Oh: Brown University Student Claims School President Is Lying About This Part...
Why Epstein Victims Are Angry With Dems Over How They've Handled the Release...
Did You See the Plaques of the Former Presidents on Trump's Wall of...
Why Nick Reiner Will Plead Not Guilty in Murder of His Parents
When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the...
VIP
This Woman Just Got Married – but Her New Husband Isn't Real
Hey, Vendors, You're Asking Too Much of Your Customers
Is Germany’s AfD a Libertarian Party?
Juries, Not Politicians, Will Soon Decide the Fate of Child-Harming Social Media Platforms
California’s Dependence on ACA Subsidies Shows Just How Fragile the Entire Obamacare Model...
Bernie Sanders’ Data Center Ban Would Cripple America and Empower China
Affordability and the Green New Liars
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Police Chief Proves His Theological Ignorance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 20, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

If there's one insulting thing, it's how the Left picks and chooses when it does and doesn't like Christianity. When it comes to abortion or gay marriage, the Left wants Christians to keep their Bible passages to themselves. The state, on the other hand, can force religious persons to participate in abortions or punish them for not adequately celebrating gay marriage.

Advertisement

That's (D)ifferent. 

But their favorite topic on which to use Christianity as a cudgel is illegal immigration. They somehow think the immigration laws in ancient, Roman-ruled Judea and Galilee are equivalent to ours today.

Any time someone begins a sentence with, "Having been raised a Catholic" you know what follows is theologically illiterate at best and downright blasphemous at worst.

The good Chief's statement was somewhere in between. Joseph and Mary weren't outsiders, and they weren't "forced" to stay in a barn. They returned to Joseph's hometown of Bethlehem, the city of David in Judea, for the census. He was following the law. So were many others, which is why there was no room at any lodging, and they had to stay in the barn. It had nothing to do with being unwelcomed or discriminated against.

Literally everything. We're surprised he got "Joseph" and "Mary" correct.

Recommended

When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PRO-LIFE

That's a more charitable way of saying that.

Yes, this.

Here's more:

Here are a few of the dangerous creeps @ICEGov has arrested in the last few days. 

-Vannaleut Keomany, a 59-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of two counts of rape. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Keomany has had a final order of removal since December 17, 2009.

-Por Moua, a 50-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of first-degree great bodily harm and sentenced to 14 years and seven months; third-degree sexual conduct and sentenced to 18 months; sexual intercourse with a CHILD (in California) and sentenced to 210 days; and false imprisonment (in California) and sentenced to a year and four months. Moua has had a final order of removal since October 31, 2000.

-Tou Vang, a 42-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos who was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13. Vang has had a final order of removal since October 31, 2006.

-Ban Du La Sein, a 47-year-old criminal illegal alien from Burma who has been convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Nobles County. He was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years of probation. Du La Sein has had a final order of removal since February 27, 2014.

@GovTimWalz and @MayorFrey owe @ICEGov a big thank you.

Advertisement

They're just like Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.

Not.

All of this.

"And I believe I have more authority than the Pope, Catholic doctrine, and American federal law."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: Brown University Student Claims School President Is Lying About This Part of the Shooting Matt Vespa
Woke Karen Issues Apology After Berating Target Employee Amy Curtis
Did You See the Plaques of the Former Presidents on Trump's Wall of Fame? Matt Vespa
NO ONE Should Be Clapping for the Providence Mayor After the Brown University Shooting Fiasco Matt Vespa
Why Epstein Victims Are Angry With Dems Over How They've Handled the Release of the Files Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark Matt Vespa
Advertisement