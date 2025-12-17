Comer Postpones Clinton Depositions in Epstein Case Until January, Threatens Contempt Charges

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has threatened former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with possible contempt charges if they fail to show for their depositions in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Back in August, Comer issued depositions of several individuals, including the Clintons, who were initially set to be deposed in October.

Now those depositions have been pushed back until January.

Breaking: Comer postpones Clinton depositions in Epstein case until January https://t.co/ISJhhcjSnA — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 16, 2025

Here's more:

Comer made the threat in a letter to the couple's attorney, which comes after the attorney sent a letter to the committee last week outlining why the two Clintons should not be required to appear for their respective depositions, which were initially scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. "Your correspondence with the Committee continues to ignore the Committee’s arguments, misstates relevant facts, and seeks information about the Committee’s investigation to which neither you nor your clients are entitled," Comer wrote in a letter shared with Just The News. Comer claimed that the attorney said he could not provide alternative dates for their testimonies, and so the committee has selected Jan. 13, 2026, for the former president's deposition, and Jan. 14, 2026 for Hillary Clinton's. "If your clients do not comply with these new dates, the Committee will move immediately to contempt proceedings," he added.

Many wondered why the depositions were being delayed again.

Apparently, there were reports that Hillary Clinton was hospitalized.

Saw that Hillary is in hospital. Make of it what you will. — Searad (@tsearad) December 16, 2025

But according to MSN, Clinton was not admitted to the hospital; a doctor saw her for a "consultation."

The other report was that the Clintons needed to "attend a funeral."

Their attorney indicated that they needed to attend a funeral, no details were provided. — Let's try LOGIC (@letstrylogic) December 16, 2025

Democrats have been desperate to use Epstein as a political cudgel against President Trump and Republicans. Byron York covered some of the Democrats' desperate acts:

Last month the Oversight Committee, following a subpoena issued by Republican Chairman James Comer (KY-1), received 23,000 emails from the Epstein estate. Democrats rushed to release three — three — of those emails in hopes they would suggest some sort of improper activity on Trump's part. In the most intriguing of them, from 2011, Epstein wrote that the late Virginia Giuffre, the most well-known of Epstein's victims, "spent hours at my house with [Trump]." But in the email, where Epstein had written "Virginia," House Democrats inserted a black block with the word "VICTIM" on it — as if they were redacting Giuffre's identity to protect a previously unknown victim. Republicans quickly released the original email, which the estate had sent to Congress unredacted, that showed Epstein wrote "Virginia." Once that was confirmed, everyone knew that Giuffre had gone public years ago and had testified under oath that Trump "didn't partake in any sex with us ... [and] never flirted with me." Giuffre also said she never saw Trump and Epstein together and never saw Trump at Epstein's houses in Florida, New York or New Mexico or on Epstein's island. After the Democrats' redaction ploy was exposed, the notion that the email was some sort of smoking gun disappeared. But by manipulating the original document, the email, Democrats tried to make something appear sensational when it wasn't. Now, they've done it again. The House committee has received another trove of documents from the Epstein estate, this time around 95,000 photographs. As they did before, Democrats rushed to release a tiny number of them — 19 this time — to suggest wrongdoing by Trump. In one picture in particular, Trump was shown with women around him. There were six women, all of whom had their faces blacked out — a redaction done by Democrats in the House, not by the Epstein estate. The blacked-out faces led to the obvious question: Were the women in the picture with Trump underage Epstein victims?

As we all know, the truth behind the picture of the women with blacked-out faces was quickly made public: it was from an event at Mar-a-Lago in 1998, and the women were all adult models.

With this desperation in mind, social media users are confused about why there's a delay in the Clinton depositions.

Comer has pushed back Hillary and Bill Clinton’s depositions in the Epstein case.



There is no logical reason as to why they should push it till next year. https://t.co/AE4g8snie8 — Angry American (@Angry_American0) December 16, 2025

Comer joined Newsmax to discus the depositions:

Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, discussed the Clintons being deposed for the Epstein investigation on Tuesday’s “ Wake Up America.” pic.twitter.com/5GxjM1LPHd — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 16, 2025

"First of all, I think they will show up," Comer said. "This is a congressional subpoena...it was voted on in a bipartisan manner by the House Oversight Committee. So Democrats voted for this motion, too. It will stand up in court."

"We do expect them to have to sit down and answer questions, or they will be held in contempt," Comer continued. "And the types of questions we want to ask are simple questions that Donald Trump is asked every day. Anytime a picture surfaces or anytime the media has nothing else to report on, and they want to attack Donald Trump, they talk about Epstein."

"Bill Clinton's never answered a single question," Comer said. "He's never had to sit down and do an interview. So we just have lots of questions about what he saw, and if he knew what kind of person Epstein was."

When asked about the timing and the forum of the deposition, Comer said, "It'll definitely be transcribed. We're negotiating the details of the interview."

"No one's accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing," Comer added. "But one thing is certain: we know that Ghislaine Maxwell was at Chelsea Clinton's wedding...so there was a close relationship there."

"Hopefully this will happen very soon," Comer said.

Friday is the deadline for the Department of Justice to release all Epstein documents. When asked if he could trust Democrats on this, Comer replied, "No. And it's been a real disappointment. This was voted in a bipartisan manner for the House Oversight Committee to conduct this investigation. The purpose of the investigation is to get some type of justice for the victims as well as get the American people the truth."

"But all the Democrats have done has been to deceive, disrupt, and it's just been a clown show by Robert Garcia and the Democrats on the Oversight Committee," Comer said. "They release pictures, and they redact the face to make the public think that Donald Trump did something wrong when there's no evidence that Donald Trump did anything wrong," Comer said.

"At the end of the day, the Democrats have proven they don't care about the victims. All they care about is trying to somehow hang something around Donald Trump's neck," Comer said.

