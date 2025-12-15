Shocker: 'Trans-Inclusive' Locker Room Policies Enabled Predators

For years, critics of "trans-inclusive" and "gender-neutral" policies for bathroom and locker rooms rightly argued that such lax rules put the safety of women and girls at risk. Any predator could simply say he "identified" as a woman and gain access to those spaces.

And, time and again, such stories pop up. In Virginia, convicted sex offender Richard Cox used "trans-identity" to gain access to female locker rooms, where he repeatedly exposed himself to women and girls. Only after considerable outcry was Cox finally charged with numerous crimes, including indecent liberties with children, indecent exposure, child pornography possession, and sex offender proximity violations. In Maryland, a man was recently busted using Planet Fitness' gender-neutral locker room policies to film women in the gym's locker room.

Despite these stories, the Left and trans activists continued fighting for this "inclusivity." Now we have a report that confirms what we already knew: such policies have enabled predators.

Trans-inclusive and gender-neutral policies have been a major boon for predators – and the data prove it:https://t.co/kr6JsDLVDw — spiked (@spikedonline) December 14, 2025

Here's more:

Well, knock me down with a feather. It turns out, when places where women get changed are opened up to any old Joe who fancies using them, creepy blokes will walk in. As revealed by new police statistics, mixed-sex changing rooms were the location of at least 16 rapes, 80 sexual assaults and 65 acts of voyeurism in England and Wales in 2023. Obviously, the revelation that sexual abusers thrive in confined, CCTV-free spaces that women use to strip off and wash should be a surprise to no one. Nevertheless, research by the Women’s Rights Network found up to a third of Britain’s leisure centres have changing rooms that are ‘open to everyone’, regardless of gender, placing women at needless risk. Legally, there is no obligation for leisure centres, gyms or spas to offer single-sex changing facilities. What the law does say, however, is that when a space is labelled women-only, there is an obligation to exclude biological males. Centres that want to appear ‘trans inclusive’, while still staying within the law, therefore tend to opt for mixed-sex or gender-neutral facilities.

According to Spiked, police data now show that three crimes were committed against women and girls in "gender-neutral facilities" per week, on average, since 2023. That means for 2023, 2024, and 2025, at least 468 women and girls have fallen victim to these "inclusive policies." Reports also show at least five percent of the perpetrators are male staff members of the facility in question.

More alarming still, in almost five per cent of those cases, the perpetrator was a male member of staff. https://t.co/LjnHKVP3Kl — Radical Factivist (@Mathild99701066) December 15, 2025

This isn't a uniquely American problem, either.

I whistleblew about this school (and lots of things actually). They were advised by @OuthouseEssex, whose chair had me arrested to put a SLAPP on me.



Despite police pals @SpeechUnion's efforts, I live to whistleblow another day.



Nice try FSU. https://t.co/Avm82xbw2S — Colchester mum (@ColchMum) December 15, 2025

In 2024, two men were jailed after they secretly recorded thousands of people in pools across London and the South West of England. Adam Dennis and Robert Morgan were sentenced to a combined 42 months in prison. Unfortunately, they will only spend 11 months behind bars as one of the men had his sentence suspended. Police called the duo "insidious" after they were busted filming victims changing clothes and using the bathroom. Dennis and Morgan shared those images in online forums.

The Telegraph also covered the story, prompting a post from J.K. Rowling, who has long been a vocal advocate for women and girls.

Bear with me here, but it's almost as though girls and women who want female-only spaces aren't scaremongering, hysterical, lying bigots after all.https://t.co/xVeHv53d3p — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2025

We were not. Now the question is this: given this alarming info, will anything change?

