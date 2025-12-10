DHS Says This College Tried to Protect an Illegal Immigrant Sex Offender From...
The App Dubbed 'Tinder for Kids' Is Dangerous in More Ways Than One

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 10, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

It's no secret that the American Left has been itching to pass some sort of social media oversight legislation. For years, they've lamented how social media spreads "disinformation" and "misinformation" while calling for regulations on speech and what gets posted online. 

The U.K. has implemented the Online Safety Bill (OSB), which requires age verification for certain websites. It was sold as a way to protect kids from inappropriate websites, but almost immediately after being enacted, it expanded to cover adults. It targeted free speech too, and the list of things it blocks is long and ever-growing.

Now there's an app called "Wizz" that's being dubbed the "Tinder for kids" and The Hill is calling on Congress to act.

Here's more:

An app called “Wizz” has been making headlines lately for connecting minors with sexual predators. Many have described this app as a “Tinder for kids.” It’s the same iconic swipe right-swipe left functionality, and the same purpose of meeting up with strangers — only this time, targeted at both teens and adults.  

What’s the result of this app design? A12-year-old girl meeting up with a supposed 14-year-old boy that Wizz connected her with … only to discover the “boy” was an adult male, who sexually assaulted her. 

The "Kids Online Safety Act" — gee, doesn't that sound familiar?

Two things can be true at the same time, of course. The first is that Wizz is a vile app that should be removed from app stores and blocked from phones. We should absolutely protect our children. Everyone is aghast at this platform.

The second true thing? We do not need government action to shut down Wizz and protect kids.

How do we know this? One word: Parler.

Remember that app? It was removed from the Apple and Google app stores and Amazon cut off its web hosting back in 2021 because those companies felt Parler "failed to sufficiently moderate content related to violence following January 6." Now, however you felt about those companies' decision to remove Parler (this writer opposed it), the salient fact is this: it didn't take an act of Congress to do it.

Nothing is stopping Apple, Google, and Amazon from shutting Wizz down today, even if it is based in France.

And, of course, parents should monitor which apps their kids have on their phones and how they use them.

It's not hard to see this as the proverbial camel's nose under the tent. It hits the right emotional issues that play well politically: protecting kids online. But as the U.K.'s Online Safety Act showed us, it's never just about "protecting kids," is it? 

