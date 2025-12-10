The App Dubbed 'Tinder for Kids' Is Dangerous in More Ways Than One

It's no secret that the American Left has been itching to pass some sort of social media oversight legislation. For years, they've lamented how social media spreads "disinformation" and "misinformation" while calling for regulations on speech and what gets posted online.

The U.K. has implemented the Online Safety Bill (OSB), which requires age verification for certain websites. It was sold as a way to protect kids from inappropriate websites, but almost immediately after being enacted, it expanded to cover adults. It targeted free speech too, and the list of things it blocks is long and ever-growing.

Now there's an app called "Wizz" that's being dubbed the "Tinder for kids" and The Hill is calling on Congress to act.

"Wizz, the ‘Tinder for kids’ app, exposes kids to predators. Congress must act." ( @TheHillOpinion ) https://t.co/6j0jdyp1N6 — The Hill (@thehill) December 8, 2025

Here's more:

An app called “Wizz” has been making headlines lately for connecting minors with sexual predators. Many have described this app as a “Tinder for kids.” It’s the same iconic swipe right-swipe left functionality, and the same purpose of meeting up with strangers — only this time, targeted at both teens and adults. What’s the result of this app design? A12-year-old girl meeting up with a supposed 14-year-old boy that Wizz connected her with … only to discover the “boy” was an adult male, who sexually assaulted her.

An 8th grader being sexually abused by a 27-year-old man, then finding out she was only one of several underage girls he had groomed through Wizz. An 11-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by a U.S. Marine she met on Wizz. All this in the last year alone. And there are many more cases. ... The message is clear: Big Tech cannot be trusted to self-regulate. We can’t let them mark their own homework when it comes to safety. The only way to incentivize these companies to change is for Congress to pass legislation that holds them accountable if their products are found to be unsafe. One particularly promising solution pending before Congress is the Kids Online Safety Act, a bipartisan bill that establishes a Duty of Care for online platforms likely to be accessed by children. What this means is that tech companies must take “reasonable care” to design those platforms with child safety in mind.

The "Kids Online Safety Act" — gee, doesn't that sound familiar?

Two things can be true at the same time, of course. The first is that Wizz is a vile app that should be removed from app stores and blocked from phones. We should absolutely protect our children. Everyone is aghast at this platform.

Why does a tinder for kids even exist — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) December 9, 2025

1) what — pagliacci the grinch 🎄🎁 (@Slatzism) December 9, 2025

The second true thing? We do not need government action to shut down Wizz and protect kids.

How do we know this? One word: Parler.

Remember that app? It was removed from the Apple and Google app stores and Amazon cut off its web hosting back in 2021 because those companies felt Parler "failed to sufficiently moderate content related to violence following January 6." Now, however you felt about those companies' decision to remove Parler (this writer opposed it), the salient fact is this: it didn't take an act of Congress to do it.

Nothing is stopping Apple, Google, and Amazon from shutting Wizz down today, even if it is based in France.

I was going to say Silicon Valley delenda est but apparently this app is based in Paris because of course the French would create the Torment Nexus from the hit TV show “Don’t Create The Torment Nexus” https://t.co/ReX1cDqaF3 — Joe (@not_so_gratian) December 9, 2025

And, of course, parents should monitor which apps their kids have on their phones and how they use them.

This is most absurdly being done on purpose to use as an excuse to usher in more laws for social media control — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) December 10, 2025

It's not hard to see this as the proverbial camel's nose under the tent. It hits the right emotional issues that play well politically: protecting kids online. But as the U.K.'s Online Safety Act showed us, it's never just about "protecting kids," is it?

