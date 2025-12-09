Florida AG James Uthmeier Sues Medical Groups for Promoting Trans Care to Kids

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against several medical groups for promoting "gender-affirming care" to children and their families, citing Governor Ron DeSantis' 2023 ban on such treatment.

In a video announcement posted to X, Uthmeier said he was suing the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Endocrine Society for their support of "gender-affirming care."

In 2023, @GovRonDeSantis signed legislation to ban so-called "gender-affirming care" for kids. Now it’s time for accountability!



— Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) December 9, 2025

"Today, I'm announcing that we are taking legal action against several powerful medical organizations: the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Endocrine Society," Uthmeier said. "We believe these organizations failed to disclose the risks, limits, and evidence when promoting so-called 'gender-affirming care' for children."

"For years, these groups insisted the recommendations were settled science. But behind closed doors, they knew the evidence was weak, they knew the outcomes uncertain, and the risks very real. Parents were not told the full story," Uthmeier continued. "In fact, some parents were told that if they didn't put their kids through permanent, life-altering, surgical procedures like double mastectomies or castration, that their child would commit suicide. Not only is that unethical and dangerous medicine, but it is against the law. Children were irrevocably harmed because truth was replaced with political activism."

"When organizations make medical claims, they have a duty to be honest. When they intentionally mislead families, their members, and the medical profession, we hold them accountable. Florida will always follow the evidence, protect children, and defend parents' rights to make informed decisions," Uthmeier said.

In the lawsuit, Uthmeier also argues that the age guidelines were a "sham" and that the Biden administration pushed WPATH to remove age restrictions back in 2024 and that these organizations continued to use those discredited guidelines as "evidence-based standards of care."

The lawsuit was applauded by several groups, including Alleigh Marré, the Executive Director of the American Parents' Coalition. In a statement, Marré said, “For years, WPATH and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and irreversible surgeries for vulnerable kids in the name of medical 'care.' There continues to be mounting evidence showing that these irreversible procedures on children are damaging and have negative lifelong impacts. These organizations are promoting radical transgender ideology to children, and masking it to parents as safe medical practices. Parents expect doctors to protect and care for children, not run experiments on their bodies. American Parents Coalition applauds this action by Attorney General Uthmeier for stepping in to protect families and hold these organizations accountable.”

Executive Director of Consumers' Research, Will Hild, also praised the suit. "Woke medical organizations have blatantly disregarded the health and safety of children in the name of transgender ideology, and it’s about time they were held accountable. When groups like the WPATH and AAP are making 'medical recommendations' for kids that include puberty blockers and irreversible surgeries, it’s obvious they are prioritizing delusional ideologies over patients," Hild said in a statement. "No child should suffer genital mutilation because these radical groups are more interested in scoring political points as left-wing activists than actually providing safe medical guidance for children. Consumers’ Research applauds AG Uthmeier’s action against these groups’ brazen efforts to harm children. Consumers’ Research will continue to support elected officials who stand up for consumer protections and the safety of our children.”

Dr. Kurt Miceli, the Medical Director of Do No Harm, called the suit a "critical step in restoring public trust in medicine."

"The years-long coordinated campaign by WPATH and other medical organizations to disregard the serious health risks of sex change interventions on minors will go down as the most egregious medical scandal in modern history," Miceli said in a statement. "These groups have obfuscated risk and misrepresented the low quality of evidence to support puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and surgeries for children—interventions that can cause lasting harm. It is encouraging to see our elected officials hold these organizations accountable for spreading misinformation. This is a critical step to restoring public trust in medicine.”