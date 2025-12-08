VIP
Man of the People Mamdani to Move Into Swanky Gracie Mansion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 08, 2025 3:30 PM
Yes, it's tradition for the Mayor of New York to live in Gracie Mansion. The Mansion, built in 1799, is located in Carl Schurz Park, at East End Avenue and 88th Street in the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan and is valued at about $125 million.

Now "man of the people" Zohran Mamdani will be leaving his rent-controlled apartment in Queens and heading to the Mansion instead.

Here's more:

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani revealed Monday he will leave his rent-stabilized Queens apartment and move to Gracie Mansion with his wife, Rama Duwaji, after his inauguration.

The Democratic socialist, who has been living in a $2,300 one-bedroom pad in Astoria, said the decision was ultimately down to his family’s safety.

“My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January,” he said in a statement.

“This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for.”

As we said, Mamdani is well within his rights, but if crime and violence are just "artificial constructs," why does he have to worry about his family's safety? 

That would be the smart move.

He dropped that mask the second the polls closed.

That's how socialists always roll. They're special. Their families get privileges the rest of us do not.

Nice work if you can get it.

It absolutely tracks.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

