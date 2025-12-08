Man of the People Mamdani to Move Into Swanky Gracie Mansion

Yes, it's tradition for the Mayor of New York to live in Gracie Mansion. The Mansion, built in 1799, is located in Carl Schurz Park, at East End Avenue and 88th Street in the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan and is valued at about $125 million.

Now "man of the people" Zohran Mamdani will be leaving his rent-controlled apartment in Queens and heading to the Mansion instead.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to ditch rent-stabilized Queens apartment — and move into Gracie Mansion https://t.co/MTOS3FPKfQ pic.twitter.com/DLJShoxM4n — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2025

Here's more:

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani revealed Monday he will leave his rent-stabilized Queens apartment and move to Gracie Mansion with his wife, Rama Duwaji, after his inauguration. The Democratic socialist, who has been living in a $2,300 one-bedroom pad in Astoria, said the decision was ultimately down to his family’s safety. “My wife Rama and I have made the decision to move into Gracie Mansion in January,” he said in a statement. “This decision came down to our family’s safety and the importance of dedicating all of my focus on enacting the affordability agenda New Yorkers voted for.”

As we said, Mamdani is well within his rights, but if crime and violence are just "artificial constructs," why does he have to worry about his family's safety?

The whole city should ditch rent stabilized apartments. That would lead to more apartments being built and rent prices dropping over time. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 8, 2025

That would be the smart move.

Campaign’s over, time to stop pretending — Kaguya’s Top Gal (@hayasaka_aryan) December 8, 2025

He dropped that mask the second the polls closed.

The socialist who campaigned from a rent‑stabilized Queens apartment now trades it for Gracie Mansion. Preaching “equity” from the cheap seats was theater—power means the perks of the palace. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 8, 2025

That's how socialists always roll. They're special. Their families get privileges the rest of us do not.

From rent stabilized to free. What a life. https://t.co/9hcYZdVWR8 — Chris Knowles (@chrisknowlestv) December 8, 2025

Nice work if you can get it.

The Gracie Apartment is funded by taxpayers.



So this tracks. https://t.co/to0wNOX1Za — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) December 8, 2025

It absolutely tracks.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

