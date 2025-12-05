Mamdani Vows to Make NYC a Haven for the Homeless

Zohran Mamdani wants to make New York City affordable for all, but that doesn't mean he wants to improve people's lives. Between his anti-police, pro-crime policies and his economic socialism, the quality of life in the Big Apple is going to go downhill. And quickly.

His latest plan involves ending the NYPD's sweep of homeless encampments. So enjoy stepping around tents and human waste in Times Square, everyone. And kiss Central Park goodbye.

Zohran Mamdani to stop all homeless encampment sweeps as NYC mayor, ending key Adams initiative https://t.co/JDf5TB5tq3 pic.twitter.com/o0ChUx4QzK — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2025

Here's more:

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani vowed Thursday to stop clearing homeless encampments throughout the Big Apple — ending a signature initiative pushed by the Adams administration since taking office. The Democratic Socialist flatly told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Manhattan that he would stop all sweeps of makeshift settlements come the new year when he is sworn in as mayor. “If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success,” Mamdani said of the Adams policy, which has faced criticism for not getting those homeless people into permanent homes after the sweeps. “We are going to take an approach that understands its mission is connecting those New Yorkers to housing,” Mamdani said.

One of Mamdani's staffers, his housing advisor specifically, doesn't believe in private property ownership and wants to seize housing for public use.

So does "connecting New Yorkers to housing" mean confiscating property?

Guess we'll find out.

That ought to improve the quality of life for, uh, no one. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) December 5, 2025

Socialists want everyone to be equally miserable. Except for them and their rich supporters, of course.

This is going to be SO much fun to watch... for those of us not living in NYC. — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) December 5, 2025

Be glad you don't live there.

“The Great Fall of New York City”



This will be in the history books, just watch. https://t.co/vA7vi7F3nt — Jaime (@jamessss1025) December 5, 2025

Yes, it will be. Papers will be written about how New York City self-immolated by electing a commie as mayor.

The first of many, many destructive and moronic decisions to come https://t.co/ONK35wYGWP — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 5, 2025

It's going to be a long and instructive four years.

One of the few things that made NYC livable is that unlike in SF, LA, DC pre-Guard etc the cops actually didn’t allow people to camp out on the street. Now we’ll join those happy places with the insane and drug addicted ruling the public sidewalks. https://t.co/ROPFHEVvFy — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 5, 2025

It gives the city "flavor" and "diversity" is what Mamdani will say as you step over hypodermic needles on the way to your kid's school.

.@ZohranKMamdani you are literally LYING! @NYCMayor’s approach, although not ideal at all, was an upgrade from DeBlasio who literally left the homeless to freeze & die on the streets and destroyed residential and commercial neighborhoods with his homeless policy. Under Adams,… https://t.co/qTTn5ncq0I — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) December 5, 2025

"Under Adams, Breaking Ground works with @NYPDnews to approach the homeless person, remove the tents which often have needles, drugs, and unsanitary conditions, and offer them shelter. Although the homeless individuals do not always accept housing, often they do. I know this because my office has been dealing with encampments and the homeless for years now- and much of the efforts have been successful. I believe placement in housing should be mandatory, but STOP LYING to New Yorkers. This admin DID connect the homeless with housing and it worked much better than under DeBlasio!" Vernikov wrote.

She's absolutely correct.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

