Mamdani Vows to Make NYC a Haven for the Homeless

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 05, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Zohran Mamdani wants to make New York City affordable for all, but that doesn't mean he wants to improve people's lives. Between his anti-police, pro-crime policies and his economic socialism, the quality of life in the Big Apple is going to go downhill. And quickly.

His latest plan involves ending the NYPD's sweep of homeless encampments. So enjoy stepping around tents and human waste in Times Square, everyone. And kiss Central Park goodbye.

Here's more:

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani vowed Thursday to stop clearing homeless encampments throughout the Big Apple — ending a signature initiative pushed by the Adams administration since taking office.

The Democratic Socialist flatly told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Manhattan that he would stop all sweeps of makeshift settlements come the new year when he is sworn in as mayor.

“If you are not connecting homeless New Yorkers to the housing that they so desperately need, then you cannot deem anything you’re doing to be a success,” Mamdani said of the Adams policy, which has faced criticism for not getting those homeless people into permanent homes after the sweeps.

“We are going to take an approach that understands its mission is connecting those New Yorkers to housing,” Mamdani said.

One of Mamdani's staffers, his housing advisor specifically, doesn't believe in private property ownership and wants to seize housing for public use.

So does "connecting New Yorkers to housing" mean confiscating property?

Guess we'll find out.

Socialists want everyone to be equally miserable. Except for them and their rich supporters, of course.

Be glad you don't live there.

Yes, it will be. Papers will be written about how New York City self-immolated by electing a commie as mayor.

It's going to be a long and instructive four years.

It gives the city "flavor" and "diversity" is what Mamdani will say as you step over hypodermic needles on the way to your kid's school.

"Under Adams, Breaking Ground works with @NYPDnews to approach the homeless person, remove the tents which often have needles, drugs, and unsanitary conditions, and offer them shelter. Although the homeless individuals do not always accept housing, often they do. I know this because my office has been dealing with encampments and the homeless for years now- and much of the efforts have been successful. I believe placement in housing should be mandatory, but STOP LYING to New Yorkers. This admin DID connect the homeless with housing and it worked much better than under DeBlasio!" Vernikov wrote.

She's absolutely correct.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

