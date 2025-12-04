A Student Planned a Mass Shooting at This University Before Police Stopped Him
Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union?
Gavin Newsom's Latest Move Shows That He's Definitely Running for President
Democrats Really Thought They Were Doing Something With This Epstein 'Reveal'
Ilhan Omar Threatens Companies 'Collaborating' With Trump
Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric'...
Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning.
VIP
Erika Kirk Stands by Second Amendment After Charlie's Assassination: Not a Gun Problem
Trump Signals Strongest Support Yet for Abolishing Federal Income Tax
Trump Orders Flags to Half Staff for Murdered Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom
Josh Shapiro Blasts Kamala Harris Over Lies: 'She's Trying to Sell Books and...
Jaguar Fires Creative Chief Behind Disastrous Woke Rebrand
Jeffrey Epstein’s Sexual Scandals Are Distractions From the Real Threats
Tipsheet

Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 04, 2025 1:30 PM
Townhall Media

yeaDemocrats are desperate to impeach President Trump. They don't really need a good reason, because all they want to do is remove Trump from office. But Jim Acosta may have come up with the lamest non-reason for impeachment we've ever seen.

Advertisement

Acosta believes President Trump's "hateful comments" about the Minnesota Somali community are grounds for impeachment.

"What needs to be said that isn't being said enough in our press over the last 24 hours is that the President of the United States said a blatantly, obviously racist thing in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday when he said what he said about Somali immigrants in this country," Acosta said. 

"That they don't contribute anything, that they're not of value. In no normal world should the President of the United States of America ever, ever say something like that to the American people or even say it privately," he continues. "I mean, if the President of the United States says it privately, it means he's a bad person and we should get rid of him."

"But to me, that was an impeachable moment. There have been so many impeachable moments since Donald Trump has come back to the White House, but to blatantly say something as racist and as hateful and as nasty and cruel and mean-spirited as what he said yesterday," Acosta said. "The impeachment proceedings should begin right now. But of course, they won't."

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA

They won't because "saying things that hurt Jim Acosta's feelings" isn't an impeachable offense. And Acosta knows it, because he locked replies on his post.

So brave, Jim.

Acosta isn't the brightest bulb.

Correct. There's a reason Acosta is podcasting from his basement and not on CNN. No one cares.

Advertisement

Joe Biden classified Catholics, veterans, conservatives, and parents as "domestic terrorists," he called half the country "garbage," and Acosta didn't utter a word, let alone call for impeachment.

They have rendered impeachment all but meaningless.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
The Democrats Always Take Sides Against Normal People Like You Kurt Schlichter
J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested by FBI Matt Vespa
Minnesota's Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Thinks Somali Fraud Is Part of the 'Fabric' of Her State Amy Curtis
Here's the Official IG Report on Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Amy Curtis
Did Russia Just Threaten War Against the European Union? Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Was Asked About Minnesota's Fraud Problem. Her Answer Is Stunning. Amy Curtis
Advertisement