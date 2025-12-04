Guess Why Jim Acosta Thinks Trump Should Be Impeached Now

yeaDemocrats are desperate to impeach President Trump. They don't really need a good reason, because all they want to do is remove Trump from office. But Jim Acosta may have come up with the lamest non-reason for impeachment we've ever seen.

Acosta believes President Trump's "hateful comments" about the Minnesota Somali community are grounds for impeachment.

WATCH: Disgraced ex-CNN anchor Jim Acosta says Trump should be impeached for “hateful comments” about the Somali community



pic.twitter.com/tluNxVzTK7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 4, 2025

"What needs to be said that isn't being said enough in our press over the last 24 hours is that the President of the United States said a blatantly, obviously racist thing in the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday when he said what he said about Somali immigrants in this country," Acosta said.

"That they don't contribute anything, that they're not of value. In no normal world should the President of the United States of America ever, ever say something like that to the American people or even say it privately," he continues. "I mean, if the President of the United States says it privately, it means he's a bad person and we should get rid of him."

"But to me, that was an impeachable moment. There have been so many impeachable moments since Donald Trump has come back to the White House, but to blatantly say something as racist and as hateful and as nasty and cruel and mean-spirited as what he said yesterday," Acosta said. "The impeachment proceedings should begin right now. But of course, they won't."

They won't because "saying things that hurt Jim Acosta's feelings" isn't an impeachable offense. And Acosta knows it, because he locked replies on his post.

Where is the condemnation for Trump’s racist comments about Somali immigrants? Our corporate media are letting these remarks slide. And it’s appalling. Under no circumstances is it normal for a president of the United States to talk about people in this fashion. It’s impeachable. pic.twitter.com/GPSD1nUkb7 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 4, 2025

So brave, Jim.

Somali isn't a "race" -- it is an ethnicity and a nationality.



If you don't understand the difference you should not make moronic comments like this. https://t.co/DJlVbtRYyN — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 4, 2025

Acosta isn't the brightest bulb.

The last president called me racist, Nazi, un-American garbage for voting for Trump so please consider f***ing off if I don’t care about your latest outrage. https://t.co/dlYmOoXz0d — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 4, 2025

Correct. There's a reason Acosta is podcasting from his basement and not on CNN. No one cares.

That’s funny because when Joe Biden said some despicable racist Garbage against MAGA Americans, I didn’t hear anybody say this!! @Acosta — I ❤️ Winning 🇺🇸 (@PatriotMarie70) December 4, 2025

Joe Biden classified Catholics, veterans, conservatives, and parents as "domestic terrorists," he called half the country "garbage," and Acosta didn't utter a word, let alone call for impeachment.

Jim Acosta calling for Trump’s impeachment over “hateful” comments on Somali gangs raping, murdering, and stealing $250M in fraud?



Bro, your network spent 7 years impeaching Trump for a phone call.



This is just Tuesday for you.



Stay pressed while ICE cleans up the mess you… — The Surreal D2 (@d2wuzup) December 4, 2025

They have rendered impeachment all but meaningless.

